'Disgusting': Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Slammed for 'Tacky' Halloween Decorations: Photo

“The attraction between them is still there, but they’re not throwing themselves at each other or packing on the PDA nearly as much as they used to, and it’s been a tough adjustment for Travis,” an insider spilled. “He can be quite needy and insecure with Kourtney and he gets a lot of reassurance from their marathon s-- sessions."

“Now that Kourtney’s got a new baby, she simply can’t keep up with his energy in the bedroom,” the source pointed out. “She’s exhausted a lot of the time and just not in the mood the way she used to be.”

Despite the hurdle, the insider added that Kardashian is “still just as into him” and “totally in love, but she’d rather cuddle a lot of the time than go at it like rabbits, and that’s been tough for Travis to understand.”