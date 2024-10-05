'Disgusting': Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Slammed for 'Tacky' Halloween Decorations: Photo
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are putting their PDA on full display — through their Halloween decorations!
The Kardashians star, 45, took to Instagram on Friday, October 4, to share a slew of snaps from the start of the fall season. However, the picture of her and her husband's racy lawn ornaments put the public into a tizzy.
"Hello October," Kardashian captioned the round-up of photos, including one of two blow-up skeletons getting intimate with each other placed right in the couple's front yard.
"Ok, the inflatable is insane😭😭," one person penned in the comments section of the post.
"The skeletons are a little tacky," a second user pointed out.
"Do you even care about your minor children seeing your disgusting skeleton display?" a third added.
"As a mother of four kids, I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables," another chimed in about the decor.
The pair, who tied the knot in 2022, have been known to be extremely affectionate with each other no matter who is around. But after welcoming their son, Rocky, in November 2023, they've had to scale back.
- Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Never Opposed To Marriage' But 'Her Thoughts Definitely Changed' After Getting Together With Travis Barker, Source Spills
- Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Match In Black Hoodies While Taking Penelope & Reign To The Beach — See Cute Photos
- 'Anywhere With You': Travis Barker Posts Steamy Snaps Of GF Kourtney Kardashian During PDA-Packed Vacation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“The attraction between them is still there, but they’re not throwing themselves at each other or packing on the PDA nearly as much as they used to, and it’s been a tough adjustment for Travis,” an insider spilled. “He can be quite needy and insecure with Kourtney and he gets a lot of reassurance from their marathon s-- sessions."
“Now that Kourtney’s got a new baby, she simply can’t keep up with his energy in the bedroom,” the source pointed out. “She’s exhausted a lot of the time and just not in the mood the way she used to be.”
Despite the hurdle, the insider added that Kardashian is “still just as into him” and “totally in love, but she’d rather cuddle a lot of the time than go at it like rabbits, and that’s been tough for Travis to understand.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Blink-182 drummer has been trying to "see things from her point of view and not put on the pressure, but no doubt it’s caused some stress in the relationship."
Throughout the transition, the duo have done their best to keep the romance alive by putting each other first. "They are completely inseparable, by choice, and love to travel, plan fun activities and events together, spend time at home, and shop for their house and baby," a separate source noted. "They make sure to carve out time for each other as a couple and know that it’s needed and respected."