Landon Barker Overcomes Fear of Holding Baby Brother Rocky: 'I Feel Very Comfortable'
Landon Barker is finally letting go of his fears! The 21-year-old son of Travis Barker has recently shared the emotional journey of growing more "comfortable" holding his baby brother, Rocky.
Speaking to E! News at Coachella on April 12, Landon gushed over Rocky, Travis' first son with Kourtney Kardashian, adding that he overcame the jitters of holding the little one.
"I love baby Rocky. He's to the size now where I don't feel like I'm going to — I don't know, I had this weird fear that was like, 'Oh my god. He's so fragile.' But he's a bit bigger now, so I feel very comfortable holding him," he shared.
The young musician also revealed that little Rocky "kind of knows [his] name already."
Rocky made quite the splash at Coachella, too. The breakthrough star rocked out with the family, and on April 14, Travis shared an Instagram photo dump showcasing Rocky's impressive drum skills — holding his sticks like a pro!
Landon previously caused a stir when he made a shocking confession about his little brother. "I actually haven't even held it," he told SiriusXM's TikTok Radio's Jess Lucero.
"He's so jealous of the baby it's sad. 'It.' He knew what he was saying," commented one frustrated fan on a viral clip from the interview.
The backlash caused Landon's mother, Shanna Moakler, to step in and set the record straight. "He's just a young guy and I think some people are really comfortable holding newborns and some people, it makes them nervous," Shanna, 50, explained to In Touch in March 2024.
She insisted that Landon will "hold the baby," adding that "It's his little brother."
In addition to Landon, Shanna shares daughter Alabama Barker, 19, with Travis, who also has stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Rocky is Kourtney's first child with Travis, joining the Kardashian clan's lively mix of kids, including Mason Disick, 15, Penelope Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 10, whom Kourtney shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Travis and Kourtney kept Rocky's face under wraps since his birth for his privacy.
However, the little one's charm shone through during a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Kourtney surprised Travis by bringing the baby to a private dinner at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.