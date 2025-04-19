Landon Barker Overcomes Fear of Holding Baby Brother Rocky: 'I Feel Very Comfortable'

Landon Barker is finally letting go of his fears! The 21-year-old son of Travis Barker has recently shared the emotional journey of growing more "comfortable" holding his baby brother, Rocky.

Speaking to E! News at Coachella on April 12, Landon gushed over Rocky, Travis' first son with Kourtney Kardashian, adding that he overcame the jitters of holding the little one.

"I love baby Rocky. He's to the size now where I don't feel like I'm going to — I don't know, I had this weird fear that was like, 'Oh my god. He's so fragile.' But he's a bit bigger now, so I feel very comfortable holding him," he shared.