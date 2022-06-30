Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama & Stepdaughter Atiana Give Update On How Musician Is Doing After Health Scare
On the mend! Travis Barker's daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya gave an update on how the musician is doing just a few days after he was hospitalized.
"Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you and love all of you," the 16-year-old posted an Instagram Story of her hands alongside her father's.
Meanwhile, De La Hoya wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated xx."
The family has been quiet on social media, although Alabama posted but then deleted a TikTok post in which she was dancing.
As OK! previously reported, the 46-year-old was brought to the hospital, and it was later revealed that he was suffering from pancreatitis, which stemmed from a recent colonoscopy.
According to an insider, the drummer had been "complaining of cramps" before the diagnosis. "Kourtney [Kardashian] was worried yesterday. They both were," the source noted. “Kourtney won’t leave his side."
Apparently, the situation wasn't great, as Barker was suffering from "extreme stomach pain" and "could barely walk" before he went to the hospital, the insider noted. “He is getting the best care at Cedars though."
It's been a busy few months for Kardashian and Barker, as they got married in late May for the third time. In Hulu's new series The Kardashians, the Poosh founder got candid about her romance with the musical artist.
"I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and I'm focusing on now and on the future," she said. "I wanna show this beautiful relationship that I'm in."
Kardashian already has three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, but she is eager to start a family with Barker.
"I love the idea of a blended family. The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love," she said on the reality series. "I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.”