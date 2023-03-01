OK Magazine
Larsa Pippen Admits She Felt 'Betrayed' By Kardashians After Public Fallout In Resurfaced Interview

Mar. 1 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Larsa Pippen may still be licking her wounds from her fallout with the Kardashians.

In a resurfaced interview with Hollywood Unlocked from February 2021, which began trending this week on TikTok, The Real Housewives of Miami star discussed how she felt duped by the famous family when they stayed silent years ago while she received heavy backlash for her previous past with Tristan Thompson.

When asked if she felt "betrayed" by the stars, Kim Kardashian's former best friend candidly responded, "Hell yeah."

“People were DMing me or writing me on Instagram and stuff, and on Twitter, like, ‘Oh, you’re no longer friends with them because you hooked up with Tristan,'” she recalled in the resurfaced clip. “I was like, ‘That’s not true.'”

The drama all started in July 2020 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Larsa and the SKIMS founder were no longer following each other on Instagram, with an insider confirming at the time that the duo was no longer "close friends."

Months later, Larsa — who is now dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan — revealed in an interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast that she had dated Thompson prior to Khloé Kardashian, who went on to have a years-long, messy relationship with the NBA player.

Larsa's revelation sparked speculation that her romance with Thompson was the reason she was no longer close with the Kardashians, however, she has since hinted that there was another culprit responsible for their rift.

In February 2022, Larsa alluded that Kim's ex-husband Kanye West was partly to blame for the end of their relationship, saying she was dropped by the family because she “knew too much” about the former couple’s crumbling marriage.

"I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," she spilled at the time. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship... I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened."

