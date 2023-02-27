Tristan Thompson Approves Of Khloé Kardashian's Stunning Gym Selfie, But Fans Think She Looks 'Malnourished' & 'Unhappy'
Tristan Thompson strikes again.
On Sunday, February 26, Khloé Kardashian shared a puckered-up gym selfie with her Instagram followers — and her cheating ex-boyfriend couldn't seem to contain his feelings.
The NBA star "liked" the Good American founder's drool-worthy snap, however, he has since "unliked" the photo in an effort to seemingly keep his heart eyes for the blonde bombshell a bit more discreet.
Kardashian and Thompson have one of the most rocky relationships in Hollywood, and The Kardashians star swears they have called it off for good after her former flame's endless infidelity scandals.
The dynamic duo shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 7-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public.
Fans — for once — agreed with Tristan's approval of the gorgeous socialite, gushing over Kardashian, 38, in the post's comments section beneath her caption, "Happy Sunday."
"Beautiful Khloé! You’ve come along way! I remember you on the early days of the show! You seemed shy in some areas, but you were beautiful as well. Now you have the best personality ever and you’re a Goddess!" one admirer expressed, as another added, "NEVER forget how powerful and gorgeous in and out you are Koko!! I love u 4ever ❤️ looking stunning as always 😍."
Others disagreed with the 31-year-old, as they felt concerned for the mom-of-two's health.
"Why looking so malnourished, what's up with thinning out so much," one user commented, as another harshly stated, "bad example for all young girls who cannot afford all [that]," seemingly in regard to plastic surgery and weight loss pills Kardashian has been accused of using.
"You don’t look happy," another critic wrote of the reality star, who has previously opened up about personal mental health struggles.
Despite the negative comments, it seems like Kardashian is moving forward slowly but surely.
“Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," Kardashian expressed during Season 2 of The Kardashians Hulu series last year.
"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful," she concluded at the time.