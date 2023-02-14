Tristan Thompson Takes Notice Of Ex Khloé Kardashian's Steamy Bikini Photos

"So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling 'who does that!!' because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys," she continued.