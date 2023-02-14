Tristan Thompson Takes Notice Of Ex Khloé Kardashian's Steamy Bikini Photos
When Khloé Kardashian posted sizzling photos of herself in a bikini, many fans commented on her physique — but her ex Tristan Thompson also seemed to notice and gave his ex a "like" on the photos, which were posted on Monday, February 13.
"🤍," the 38-year-old captioned a slew of pictures of herself wearing a bikini while posing for the camera.
Of course, the basketball star, 31, wasn't the only one to take notice, as her family also made several remarks.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 insane," Kylie Jenner gushed, while Malika Haqq said, "Here comes the SUN 🔥."
La La Anthony added, "Happy Monday 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."
However, some critics pointed out that the mom-of-two might have edited her photos a bit too much. "Legs don’t match 😩," one person commented, while another wrote, "Ughhh. Not natural."
"Unfollowing," added another user. "Tired of seeing these celebs with no clothes on, post something meaningful sometimes."
The Good American co-founder — who split from Thompson in 2021 and shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy with her ex — has been thriving ever since she's been on her own.
“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” she told her fans via Twitter when asked about her relationship status. “No but for real … No man right now … He’s in my prayers too ha!”
After the athlete's mom, Andrea Thompson, passed away in January, the Hulu star has been there for her ex.
"I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult," she began the touching post on January 24.
"So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling 'who does that!!' because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys," she continued.