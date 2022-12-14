Larsa Pippen Brings Marcus Jordan To 'WWHL,' Insists They're Just 'Friends' As Romance Rumors Continue

Larsa Pippen is still not confirming her alleged romance with Marcus Jordan. During the Real Housewives of Miami star's Monday, December 12, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the famous offspring was sitting in the audience to support Pippen — however, she's sticking to the story that they are platonic.

Photographers have caught the two holding hands and getting cozy on a number of occasions, but when pressed by Andy Cohen about the nature of her relationship with the former college basketball player, she claimed they're just "friends."