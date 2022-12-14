Larsa Pippen Brings Marcus Jordan To 'WWHL,' Insists They're Just 'Friends' As Romance Rumors Continue
Larsa Pippen is still not confirming her alleged romance with Marcus Jordan. During the Real Housewives of Miami star's Monday, December 12, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the famous offspring was sitting in the audience to support Pippen — however, she's sticking to the story that they are platonic.
Photographers have caught the two holding hands and getting cozy on a number of occasions, but when pressed by Andy Cohen about the nature of her relationship with the former college basketball player, she claimed they're just "friends."
The idea of the two being together has been met with extensive criticism, as Pippen's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Jordan's father, Michael Jordan, played together for the Bulls in the 1990s. However, things weren't what they seemed, she insisted.
“I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined and they really weren’t," the former best friend of Kim Kardashian said during the late night appearance.
Days earlier, the reality star — who shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17 and Sophia, 13, with her ex-husband — and the former UCF Knights player stepped out for dinner together in Miami along with Pippen's friend and RHOM costar Kiki Barth.
Despite continuing to shut down romance speculation, an insider revealed the duo are indeed dating, noting it's nothing super serious. "It’s so new," the insider dished about Pippen, 48, and Jordan, 31. "They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other."
However, Pippen, who finalized her divorce from her ex in 2021 after marrying in 1997, "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now."
Pippen and Jordan were first linked in September after they were spotted making out at the Rolling Loud music festival. The pair were later snapped stealing kisses and packing on the PDA at the beach in Miami in November.