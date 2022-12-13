Are They Or Aren't They? Larsa Pippen Steps Out With Rumored Boyfriend Marcus Jordan After Denying Romance

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan aren't doing anything to squash romance rumors! The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, stepped out with the famous offspring, 31, at Papi Steak in Miami on Saturday, December 10, looking extra cozy despite the former shutting down romance rumors.

The reality star rocked a pink cut-out bodysuit with a pair of glittering pumps for an apparent date night with Jordan, who kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and pair of pants with birds embossed across them.

LARSA PIPPEN REVEALS KANYE WEST 'REACHED OUT TO ME AND HE APOLOGIZED,' INSISTS THEY'RE 'IN A GOOD PLACE' FOLLOWING FEUD