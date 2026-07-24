'Who Is This?': Larsa Pippen Looks Unrecognizable in Jaw-Dropping Photo

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Larsa Pippen has fans talking after sharing a glamorous new photo that many claimed made the reality star look almost unrecognizable. The Real Housewives of Miami star posted a stunning Instagram snapshot of herself posing in front of a breathtaking Mediterranean sunset. Dressed in a curve-hugging royal blue mini dress with a plunging neckline, Pippen completed the chic look with black heels and a structured black handbag.

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Source: @larsapippen/Instgaram Larsa Pippen sparked online discussion after posting a glamorous sunset photo from the Mediterranean.

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Standing in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the colorful coastline, the 52-year-old confidently showed off her toned figure and signature sense of style.

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Fans Debate Her Changing Appearance

Source: MEGA Several social media users said the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star looked almost unrecognizable in the new image.

While many followers admired the glamorous photo, others focused on what they believed was Pippen's noticeably different appearance. “Has anyone seen Larsa? Who is this?” one asked. Another added, “What in the AI going on here 😭😭😭😂😂😂.”

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Cosmetic Procedure Speculation Isn't New

Source: MEGA The latest reactions come after previous speculation about cosmetic procedures following one of Larsa Pippen's television interviews.

The latest reactions come about a year after Pippen generated similar buzz following a television appearance that sparked speculation about cosmetic enhancements. At the time, the reality star appeared on Good Night New York in August 2025 wearing a sleeveless floral gown with her long brunette hair styled in soft waves. Although many complimented her look, some viewers commented that her face appeared fuller than usual. “It looks like she has gotten some fresh fillers for summer,” said Dr. Kahn, a plastic surgeon who has not treated Pippen, to a news outlet. “Her lips are swollen so she likely had plenty of filler on both the top and bottom lips for a fuller feeling.”

Plastic Surgeon Shares His Opinion

Source: MEGA A plastic surgeon who has not treated Larsa Pippen previously suggested she may have received fillers and Botox while noting the results looked youthful.