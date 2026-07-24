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'Who Is This?': Larsa Pippen Looks Unrecognizable in Jaw-Dropping Photo

larsa pippen looks unrecognizable in photo
Source: MEGA; @larsapippen/Instgaram

Larsa Pippen's new Instagram photo had fans claiming the ‘RHOM’ star looked dramatically different.

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July 24 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

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Larsa Pippen has fans talking after sharing a glamorous new photo that many claimed made the reality star look almost unrecognizable.

The Real Housewives of Miami star posted a stunning Instagram snapshot of herself posing in front of a breathtaking Mediterranean sunset. Dressed in a curve-hugging royal blue mini dress with a plunging neckline, Pippen completed the chic look with black heels and a structured black handbag.

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image of Larsa Pippen sparked online discussion after posting a glamorous sunset photo from the Mediterranean.
Source: @larsapippen/Instgaram

Larsa Pippen sparked online discussion after posting a glamorous sunset photo from the Mediterranean.

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Standing in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the colorful coastline, the 52-year-old confidently showed off her toned figure and signature sense of style.

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Source: @larsapippen/Instgaram
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Fans Debate Her Changing Appearance

image of Several social media users said the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star looked almost unrecognizable in the new image.
Source: MEGA

Several social media users said the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star looked almost unrecognizable in the new image.

While many followers admired the glamorous photo, others focused on what they believed was Pippen's noticeably different appearance.

“Has anyone seen Larsa? Who is this?” one asked.

Another added, “What in the AI going on here 😭😭😭😂😂😂.”

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Cosmetic Procedure Speculation Isn't New

image of The latest reactions come after previous speculation about cosmetic procedures following one of Larsa Pippen's television interviews.
Source: MEGA

The latest reactions come after previous speculation about cosmetic procedures following one of Larsa Pippen's television interviews.

The latest reactions come about a year after Pippen generated similar buzz following a television appearance that sparked speculation about cosmetic enhancements.

At the time, the reality star appeared on Good Night New York in August 2025 wearing a sleeveless floral gown with her long brunette hair styled in soft waves.

Although many complimented her look, some viewers commented that her face appeared fuller than usual.

“It looks like she has gotten some fresh fillers for summer,” said Dr. Kahn, a plastic surgeon who has not treated Pippen, to a news outlet. “Her lips are swollen so she likely had plenty of filler on both the top and bottom lips for a fuller feeling.”

Plastic Surgeon Shares His Opinion

image of A plastic surgeon who has not treated Larsa Pippen previously suggested she may have received fillers and Botox while noting the results looked youthful.
Source: MEGA

A plastic surgeon who has not treated Larsa Pippen previously suggested she may have received fillers and Botox while noting the results looked youthful.

Dr. Kahn also suggested Pippen may have received Botox treatments.

“Because there is not one line, even when she smiles,” the expert said.

The plastic surgeon described the cosmetic work as tasteful and said it appeared to be healing well.

“When she smiles it looks like a lot of puffiness, but when she is not smiling it is perfect,” Khan concluded. “It's actually a pretty good amount, it works for her, she looks youthful.”

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