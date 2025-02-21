Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Snatched Body in Tight Leggings: See Hot Photos
Larsa Pippen is no stranger to showing off her body — and she’s done it again in a new Instagram post!
“The best things in life are the people we love, the places we go and the memories we make,” the Real Housewives of Miami star shared on Instagram. Taking footage of herself under a “Mi Casa es Su Casa” neon sign, Pippen showed off her tight body in blue/black leggings and a black bra.
Commenters were quick to praise the OnlyFans star, calling her “s---,” “very beautiful” and “yummy.” She also received lots of hearts emojis, including three from fellow Bravo celeb Mercedes Javid.
This isn’t the first time Pippen has turned heads as of late. As OK! reported on January 29, she shared a picture of herself in a black bikini to Instagram. The reality starlet looked relaxed, standing poolside while holding a drink in her hand.
Pippen was most recently romantically linked to NBA star Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan. In March 2024, after two years of dating, the pair officially called it quits.
"Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show," an insider claimed at the time. "She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."
They went on to add Larsa was looking for “more in a partner,” specifically searching for someone who would motivate her.
A second source explained they tried to work on their relationship, but it was “irreconcilable,” noting Pippen was focusing on “her kids and her single life.”
On March 26, 2024, she appeared on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ “Amy & T.J.” podcast to discuss her relationship.
"I am single, ready to mingle,” she shared with the pair. “I just think we’re on a different journey, you know? I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”
She noted she didn't believe the age difference between the pair led to the failure of their relationship.
“I just think it’s where we are right now,” she stated. “I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy,” she elaborated, “and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy." "If I’m not growing with you, we kind of have to be at the same place in order to grow together,” she added. “So, that’s kind of what I want."