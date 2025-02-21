Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Snatched Body in Tight Leggings: See Hot Photos

On March 26, 2024, she appeared on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ “Amy & T.J.” podcast to discuss her relationship.

"I am single, ready to mingle,” she shared with the pair. “I just think we’re on a different journey, you know? I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

She noted she didn't believe the age difference between the pair led to the failure of their relationship.

“I just think it’s where we are right now,” she stated. “I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy,” she elaborated, “and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy." "If I’m not growing with you, we kind of have to be at the same place in order to grow together,” she added. “So, that’s kind of what I want."