Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sheer Top After She Was Heckled At Charges Game For New Romance With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus — Photos

Nov. 23 2022, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a sheer top as she enjoyed a night with her daughter Sophia Pippen at Craigs in West Hollywood, Calif., just a few days after she was heckled at a Chargers game for dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan.

In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 48, wore a black bra, which peeked through her see through top, and black pants for her outing.

Scroll through the gallery below to more photos of the star!

On Sunday, November 20, the reality starlet was called out for bringing Marcus to the basketball game.

“Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re doing? You’re with the boy, Mike’s son?” a spectator said, according to a video obtained by TMZ. “You a cold motherf**ker, ain’t you! You’re cold as a motherf**ker, homie.”

The two turned around but ultimately decided to focus on the game.

Pippen and Marcus, 31, were first linked in September when they were seen eating lunch in Miami. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source said.

The reason why the pair kept their romance under wraps is “because of the rift between [Larsa’s ex-husband] Scottie [Pippen] and Michael [Jordan].”

As OK! previously reported, Larsa isn't ready to be off the market just yet.

"It’s so new," a source shared. "They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other."

The insider added she "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now."

Larsa just finalized her divorce from the former basketball star, and she spoke about how she was dealing with everything during an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami.

"I was traumatized," she told her costar. "If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher."

The mom-of-four added that Scottie is "pushing all the buttons to let me know that he’s still in charge and because I’m doing whatever makes me happy."

