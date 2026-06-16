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Late-Night Hosts Tore Apart Donald Trump’s White House UFC Fight Before Birthday Bash Had Even Begun

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Late-night hosts mocked Donald Trump’s UFC event.

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June 16 2026, Updated 7:54 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s White House UFC event had not even started, and late-night hosts were already treating it like the weirdest pay-per-view in presidential history.

Trump hosted the UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn on June 14, a $60 million outdoor spectacle expected to draw about thousands of attendees. The event was framed as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration, though it also lands on Trump’s 80th birthday.

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Jimmy Kimmel Watched the Forecast

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Image of Jimmy Kimmel joked about rain and lightning during the fight.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel joked about rain and lightning during the fight.

Jimmy Kimmel used his June 11 monologue to zero in on the most obvious problem with staging cage fights outside in Washington in June: the weather.

“Right now, there’s a 46 percent chance of rain in Washington on Sunday,” Kimmel said ahead of the event, noting that UFC CEO Dana White insisted the fight would continue even if lightning strikes.

Kimmel said he was not especially worried about the White House being hit.

“If God wanted the White House to be struck by lightning, that would have happened 18 months ago,” he joked, referring to Trump taking office.

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Image of He also poked fun at the event’s setup at the White House.
Source: MEGA

He also poked fun at the event’s setup at the White House.

The host also showed viewers the state of the White House grounds, where the UFC setup sits near the demolished East Wing.

“There it is, the awful tower, which now has a UFC octagon in front of it,” Kimmel said. “It has eight sides, one for each year of our lives the president has ruined.”

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The Monster Energy Metaphor

Image of A recent poll showed public skepticism toward the event.
Source: MEGA

A recent poll showed public skepticism toward the event.

Kimmel also noted that the event was sponsored by Monster Energy, turning the branding into another punchline.

“Could there be a better metaphor for this administration than a giant Monster Energy logo on the White House lawn?” he asked.

The general public was also skeptical of the event. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found just 16 percent of Americans believe this is an appropriate time for the president to host it.

Jimmy Fallon Kept the Nap Joke Alive

Image of Jimmy Fallon joked about Donald Trump sleeping at the NBA Finals.
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Fallon joked about Donald Trump sleeping at the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Fallon took a lighter shot but went straight for the sports image Trump cannot seem to escape: his apparent nap during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

“The UFC fight will be a nice change for Trump,” Fallon said on The Tonight Show. “He can go from sleeping inside a sporting event to outside.”

Noting the president’s milestone birthday, Fallon added, “Trump is the only 80-year-old yelling, 'Get on my lawn!'”

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