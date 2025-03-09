8 Things Kim Kardashian Has Said About Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Said Kanye West Helped With North West's Performance
On the February 20 episode of The Kardashians, exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West presented a unified stance while supporting their daughter North West's May 2024 performance in The Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The show shared clips from the reunion, showing the Yeezy founder was actively involved in managing things from the rehearsal to the actual event.
In the private confessional, Kim opened up about her co-parenting dynamic with her ex following their divorce.
"Kanye and I want the best for the kids," said the mom-of-four. "And so anytime we're here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes."
Kim Kardashian Responded to Drama Over North West's TikTok Account
The "Jesus Is King" rapper sparked buzz when he posted a screenshot from one of North's TikTok videos, asking his followers what he should do after his daughter was allegedly put on the platform against his will.
In response to Kanye's post, the SKIMS founder declared her ex-husband's "constant attacks" on her were "actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."
"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness," Kim added in the February 2022 Instagram Story post. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued, "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."
Kim Kardashian Wanted to Remain Cordial With Her Ex-Husband
A few weeks after the drama surrounding North's TikTok account started, Kim insisted she tried to keep things civil with Kanye for their four children.
She told Vogue, "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.' Make sure you are your coparent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."
Kim Kardashian Said She and Kanye West 'Will Always Be Family'
In an April 2022 interview with Robin Roberts, Kim said she has always been "a champion" of Kanye "speaking his truth." She added she is open and honest with their kids, noting her two older children knew what was going on in their divorce.
"You have to just be there for them," she shared. "No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family."
Kim continued, "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad. And they do."
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put on a United Front While Supporting Daughter North in Rare Reality Show Appearance
- Kanye West Finds New Ways To Dole Out Fatherly Advice After Confessing Kim Kardashian Has Kids 80% Of The Time
- Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional While Discussing Co-Parenting With Controversial Star Kanye West: 'It's Really F**king Hard'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Agreed to Take Their Kids to School
The "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper appeared in a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, during which he took his kids to school as part of their co-parenting setup.
"I just woke up and the mornings that he takes them to school [are] kind of relieving for me because I get to do a little bit of work. We now trade off on who takes the kids to school in the morning," said the 44-year-old businesswoman.
The following month, Kim said co-parenting with Kanye was doing good after their kids celebrated Father's Day with him and had a big dinner together.
Kim Kardashian Got Emotional While Talking About Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim got emotional when she spoke about her and Kanye's parenting situation during her appearance in a December 2022 episode of "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.
"Co-parenting is really f------ hard," she admitted, adding she was doing her best to protect their kids from online spectacle. "If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s--- that they are not ready to deal with. When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could."
The KKW Beauty mogul noted she protected her husband and would continue to do so for their kids.
She added, "I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can."
North West Said Kanye West Is the 'Best'
In a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up to her sister Khloé Kardashian about North's feelings after spending time with her father.
"She'll go to her dad's. She'll be like, 'Dad's the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security, he lives in an apartment,'" Kim said, adding that her daughter often feels emotional. "And she'll start crying: 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment!'"
Kim Kardashian Discussed the Challenges of Single Parenting
In October 2023, Kim addressed the condemnation she faced following her guest appearance in a May 2023 episode of Jay Shetty's podcast. At the time, she talked openly about the challenges of being a single parent despite her co-parenting setup with Kanye.
"I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent," she shared. "And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say."
Kim added, "Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you."