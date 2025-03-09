8 Things Kim Kardashian Has Said About Co-Parenting With Kanye West

The "Jesus Is King" rapper sparked buzz when he posted a screenshot from one of North's TikTok videos, asking his followers what he should do after his daughter was allegedly put on the platform against his will.

In response to Kanye's post, the SKIMS founder declared her ex-husband's "constant attacks" on her were "actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness," Kim added in the February 2022 Instagram Story post. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued, "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."