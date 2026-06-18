Lauren Sánchez Rocks Plunging Dress During Lavish Paris Getaway With Husband Jeff Bezos

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Lauren Sánchez left little to the imagination while enjoying an overseas getaway with her husband, Jeff Bezos. "Au revoir ❤️," Sánchez, 56, captioned a carousel of sultry vacation photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @laurensanchez/Instagram Lauren Sánchez shared vacation photos from Paris on June 17.

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Lauren Sánchez Rocked a Risky Plunging Neckline

Source: @laurensanchez/Instagram Lauren Sánchez was all smiles in new photos taken in Paris, France.

The steamy photo series kicked off with a snapshot of the BlackOps Aviation founder in a silky black dress that featured a daring plunging neckline. Sánchez smiled for the camera as she used both hands to tousle her long brunette hair. She finished the look with large, sparkling diamond studs and a statement necklace.

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Lauren Sánchez Posed in Vintage Dior

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez posed alongside Natasha Poonawalla in the new set of Instagram photos.

Another photo captured Sánchez posing alongside Natasha Poonawalla in a vintage 2001 Dior dress by John Galliano, which reportedly retails for more than $21,100. The expensive mini dress featured a crochet-style fabric and was accented with shimmering mesh details. The curve-hugging design had a daringly short hemline under sheer paneling that showcased her toned legs. Though her husband of nearly a year, 62, didn't appear in the photos, paparazzi spotted him during the getaway.

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Fans Reacted to Lauren Sánchez's Vacation Photos

Source: MEGA Fans were obsessed with Lauren Sánchez's Paris looks.

Several of Sánchez's famous friends and followers quickly flooded the comments section to share their admiration. "❤️❤️❤️," Khloé Kardashian wrote, while another user said, "Looking GORGEOUS. Do not let the negative get to you, keep doing your thing🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥." "Paris is always a good idea. I hope you’re staying for COUTURE," a third added. Bezos and Sánchez's overseas trip comes days before Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 kicks off, where at least 74 brands are set to unveil their latest collections from June 23 to June 28.

Lauren Sánchez's Last Public Appearance Dates Back to the Met Gala

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos served as honorary co-chairs at the 2026 Met Gala.