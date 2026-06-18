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Lauren Sánchez Rocks Plunging Dress During Lavish Paris Getaway With Husband Jeff Bezos

Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez turned heads in a plunging neckline while in Paris.

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June 18 2026, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

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Lauren Sánchez left little to the imagination while enjoying an overseas getaway with her husband, Jeff Bezos.

"Au revoir ❤️," Sánchez, 56, captioned a carousel of sultry vacation photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17.

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Source: @laurensanchez/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez shared vacation photos from Paris on June 17.

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Lauren Sánchez Rocked a Risky Plunging Neckline

Photo of Lauren Sánchez was all smiles in new photos taken in Paris, France.
Source: @laurensanchez/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez was all smiles in new photos taken in Paris, France.

The steamy photo series kicked off with a snapshot of the BlackOps Aviation founder in a silky black dress that featured a daring plunging neckline.

Sánchez smiled for the camera as she used both hands to tousle her long brunette hair.

She finished the look with large, sparkling diamond studs and a statement necklace.

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Lauren Sánchez Posed in Vintage Dior

Photo of Lauren Sánchez posed alongside Natasha Poonawalla in the new set of Instagram photos.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez posed alongside Natasha Poonawalla in the new set of Instagram photos.

Another photo captured Sánchez posing alongside Natasha Poonawalla in a vintage 2001 Dior dress by John Galliano, which reportedly retails for more than $21,100.

The expensive mini dress featured a crochet-style fabric and was accented with shimmering mesh details. The curve-hugging design had a daringly short hemline under sheer paneling that showcased her toned legs.

Though her husband of nearly a year, 62, didn't appear in the photos, paparazzi spotted him during the getaway.

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Fans Reacted to Lauren Sánchez's Vacation Photos

Photo of Fans were obsessed with Lauren Sánchez's Paris looks.
Source: MEGA

Fans were obsessed with Lauren Sánchez's Paris looks.

Several of Sánchez's famous friends and followers quickly flooded the comments section to share their admiration.

"❤️❤️❤️," Khloé Kardashian wrote, while another user said, "Looking GORGEOUS. Do not let the negative get to you, keep doing your thing🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

"Paris is always a good idea. I hope you’re staying for COUTURE," a third added.

Bezos and Sánchez's overseas trip comes days before Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 kicks off, where at least 74 brands are set to unveil their latest collections from June 23 to June 28.

Lauren Sánchez's Last Public Appearance Dates Back to the Met Gala

Photo of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos served as honorary cochairs at the 2026 Met Gala.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos served as honorary co-chairs at the 2026 Met Gala.

The getaway comes nearly one year following Bezos and Sánchez's lavish Italian wedding in June 2025.

Before stepping out in France, Sánchez's last public appearance dates back to last month, when she and the tech CEO served as honorary co-chairs at the Met Gala in early May.

Sánchez attended the May 4 fashion fundraiser solo as her husband skipped the event, with a body language expert claiming she carried herself with the "posture of a businesswoman" on the red carpet.

"It is straight, direct and no-nonsense," body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively explained to OK! via Casino.org of the appearance. "She’s facing her interviewer with her full body, shoulders square and strong, head nodding periodically."

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