'Classless' Lauren Sánchez Slammed for Showing Off Lacy Bra Under Her Blazer at Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'Shame on Her'

Lauren Sánchez was criticized on social media for her outfit choice.

For the Monday, January 20, event in Washington, D.C., Jeff Bezos ' fiancée wore a white blazer and matching pants, but she let a lacy white bra peek out from under the jacket.

Lauren Sánchez had everyone talking thanks to the controversial outfit she wore to Donald Trump 's inauguration.

Lauren Sánchez let her white bra peek out from underneath her blazer while at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Social media users were taken back by her fashion choice, with one person calling it "extremely classless."

"She definitely didn't know the dress code. Standing out is one thing but under dressed is another," said a second individual. "Shame on her."

"Typical trashy look from her. She has no respect at all for norms when it comes protocol," penned a third, while another called her attire "tacky."