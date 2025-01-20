'Classless' Lauren Sánchez Slammed for Showing Off Lacy Bra Under Her Blazer at Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'Shame on Her'
Lauren Sánchez had everyone talking thanks to the controversial outfit she wore to Donald Trump's inauguration.
For the Monday, January 20, event in Washington, D.C., Jeff Bezos' fiancée wore a white blazer and matching pants, but she let a lacy white bra peek out from under the jacket.
Social media users were taken back by her fashion choice, with one person calling it "extremely classless."
"She definitely didn't know the dress code. Standing out is one thing but under dressed is another," said a second individual. "Shame on her."
"Typical trashy look from her. She has no respect at all for norms when it comes protocol," penned a third, while another called her attire "tacky."
Though it's unclear if it's the exact same outfit, Sánchez, 55, wore a very similar look while attending The New York Times DealBook event in December 2024.
As OK! reported, Sánchez and her fiancé recently made headlines as rumors swirled they were having a $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colo., before 2024 concluded. However, the Amazon founder, 61, denied the wild claims.
"This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage 'don’t believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been," he stated on social media. "Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible."
"Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen," he added.
The journalist admitted to Vogue that she thinks she "blacked out a bit" when the businessman popped the question in May 2023 by hiding the ring box under her pillow before they went to sleep.
She also told the magazine she's "100 percent," taking her beau's name: "I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."
"I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously," she added of being the partner to such a powerful individual. "We always look at each other and go, ‘We’re the team.’ So everything’s shared."
The pair's romance started out with scandal, as a report uncovered they were having an affair before Bezos announced he was divorcing MacKenzie Bezos in January 2019.