Jeff Bezos Denies Reports of '$600 Million' Wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Scathing Tweet: 'None of This Is Happening'
Jeff Bezos is setting the record straight.
The Amazon CEO, 60, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, December 22, to slam reports he and Lauren Sánchez are getting married in a lavish "$600 million" ceremony in Aspen, Colo., before the end of 2024.
"This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening," Bezos wrote above the news story shared to social media. "The old adage 'don’t believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible."
"Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen," he added.
Over the weekend, rumors swirled the power couple would be tying the knot over Christmas week at Kevin Costner's 160-acre Dunbar Ranch.
As OK! previously reported, Sánchez revealed she and Bezos were still debating on their wedding plans. "We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas?" she explained in a 2023 interview. "We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!"
The businessman hasn't been shy about how in love he is with the former entertainment reporter. "She sees things that other people don’t see. She’s really very sensitive to other people and what they’re thinking," Bezos gushed over Sánchez in an interview.
Despite being engaged to one of the richest men in the world, Sánchez loves her quiet life at home with Bezos. "My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," she revealed in a recent interview about their quality time together. "It takes a little bit of time to decide. You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time."
"We recently saw Baby Reindeer, which of course everyone saw. Fallout was also so good. We also just finished Presumed Innocent, which was incredible," she noted of their favorite series. "Oh, and we loved Severance."
