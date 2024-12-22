Jeff Bezos Denies Reports of '$600 Million' Wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Scathing Tweet: 'None of This Is Happening'

"This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening," Bezos wrote above the news story shared to social media. "The old adage 'don’t believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible."

"Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen," he added.