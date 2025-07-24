Lauren Sánchez Bares All in Fully Sheer Animal Dress During Night Out With Husband Jeff Bezos: Photos

Lauren Sánchez stunned in a sheer animal-print dress during a night out with husband Jeff Bezos.

Lauren Sánchez dialed up the drama during a chic night out in Saint-Tropez with husband Jeff Bezos .

The former news anchor turned heads in a barely-there, curve-hugging animal print dress that left little to the imagination. Her toned arms were on full display, and the sheer fabric showed off her black panties underneath.

She kept things sleek and sultry with black open-toe heels and minimal accessories — just a gold bracelet on her left arm and her wedding ring shining front and center.

Her hair was styled in a polished updo, pulling the whole racy look together.

Bezos kept it casual and cool, stepping out in a fitted blue polo, gray pants and a black belt. He finished the look with cyan green top-siders and dark sunglasses.