Lauren Sánchez Bares All in Fully Sheer Animal Dress During Night Out With Husband Jeff Bezos: Photos

lauren sanchez sheer animal dress
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez stunned in a sheer animal-print dress during a night out with husband Jeff Bezos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Lauren Sánchez dialed up the drama during a chic night out in Saint-Tropez with husband Jeff Bezos.

The former news anchor turned heads in a barely-there, curve-hugging animal print dress that left little to the imagination. Her toned arms were on full display, and the sheer fabric showed off her black panties underneath.

image of Lauren Sánchez turned heads in a sheer animal print dress during a night out in Saint-Tropez.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez turned heads in a sheer animal print dress during a night out in Saint-Tropez.

She kept things sleek and sultry with black open-toe heels and minimal accessories — just a gold bracelet on her left arm and her wedding ring shining front and center.

Her hair was styled in a polished updo, pulling the whole racy look together.

Bezos kept it casual and cool, stepping out in a fitted blue polo, gray pants and a black belt. He finished the look with cyan green top-siders and dark sunglasses.

The couple looked totally at ease as they smiled and strolled through the French hotspot.

A few days earlier, the newlyweds were spotted stepping off a boat during their Mediterranean summer getaway, almost a month after tying the knot.

image of The former news anchor's black see-through outfit showed off her toned arms and barely-there panties.
Source: MEGA

The former news anchor's black see-through outfit showed off her toned arms and barely-there panties.

Sánchez once again embraced bold fashion, rocking a semi-sheer black outfit without a bra. Her nipples were visible beneath the sheer fabric as she confidently walked alongside her billionaire hubby.

She styled the look with a dramatic oversized sunhat, chunky gold jewelry and a statement chain belt.

Bezos, for his part, kept things classic with a white button-down, dark trousers, and his signature aviators as the two walked hand-in-hand along the dock.

image of Jeff Bezos kept it casual in a blue polo, gray pants and sunglasses.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos kept it casual in a blue polo, gray pants and sunglasses.

That wasn’t their only head-turning outing. Just two days prior, the couple touched down in the South of France, arriving at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes.

Sánchez leaned into full Riviera glam, rocking a flowing backless silk maxi dress in soft shades of blue, purple and yellow. She paired the look with powder-blue quilted heels and carried a rare ivory micro Lady Dior bag.

The purse — a limited-edition Rêve d’Infini mini from Dior’s 2022 collab with artist Pietro Ruffo — is worth over $15,000, per E! News.

image of The couple enjoyed a summer yacht getaway after their June wedding.
Source: MEGA

The couple enjoyed a summer yacht getaway after their June wedding.

Despite her globe-trotting schedule, Sánchez made sure to honor her father on his birthday. She shared a sweet photo from a hangar where her dad posed with her son Nikko, now 24, whom she shares with ex Tony Gonzalez.

“Happy Birthday dad!!!! Love You,” she wrote over the nostalgic picture, adding two heart emojis. In the throwback, little Nikko leaned into his grandfather’s side as the two embraced in a warm family moment.

