Lauren Sánchez's Nipples Protrude Out of Her Shirt During Glam Boat Ride With Husband Jeff Bezos in Europe: Photos

lauren sanchez jeff bezoz boat day pp
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez turned heads during a boat ride with husband Jeff Bezos in Europe as her nipples visibly poked through her shirt in new photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Lauren Sánchez is heating things up in Europe!

The former journalist was spotted soaking in the summer sun alongside husband Jeff Bezos as the newlyweds stepped off a boat during their luxe Mediterranean getaway — almost a month after saying “I do.”

image of Lauren Sánchez showed off a daring look in Europe.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez showed off a daring look in Europe.

Sánchez went bold for the outing, rocking a sleek, black, semi-sheer ensemble without a bra.

Her nipples were visible beneath the fabric as she walked confidently next to Bezos. She finished the look with a dramatic oversized sunhat, chunky gold jewelry and a statement chain belt.

image of The former journalist and Jeff Bezos are enjoying their summer vacation.
Source: MEGA

The former journalist and Jeff Bezos are enjoying their summer vacation.

Bezos kept it classic in a white button-down and dark trousers as the couple strolled hand in hand along the dock.

Just two days earlier, the duo was seen arriving in the South of France at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes.

In one pic, Sánchez leaned into the glam Riviera vibe in a backless silk maxi dress that featured dreamy shades of sky blue, purple and yellow.

image of They were also seen in the South of France on July 21.
Source: MEGA

They were also seen in the South of France on July 21.

She paired the look with powder-blue quilted heels and carried an ultra-rare ivory micro Lady Dior bag.

The special-edition Rêve d’Infini mini, designed as part of Dior’s 2022 collab with artist Pietro Ruffo, is priced at over $15,000, according to E! News.

Bezos, once again, kept things breezy with a white linen shirt, gray slacks, slip-on sneakers and his signature aviator shades.

image of Lauren Sánchez was spotted wearing designer outfits as she carried a $15,000 Dior bag.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez was spotted wearing designer outfits as she carried a $15,000 Dior bag.

This European escape comes nearly a month after the couple’s extravagant wedding celebration on June 27 in Venice, Italy.

Their wedding weekend was nothing short of epic. The three-day celebration kicked off with a pre-wedding foam party aboard Bezos’ $500 million megayacht. Guests were later welcomed to a private event at the Madonna dell’Orto church in Venice’s Cannaregio district.

The pair officially tied the knot on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, followed by a reception at Venice’s historic Arsenale — once a military shipyard, now transformed into a glamorous party venue.

image of The couple's lavish wedding celebration was packed with celebrities.
Source: MEGA

The couple's lavish wedding celebration was packed with celebrities.

Initially, rumors swirled that the couple would host a $600 million bash in Aspen, but those were put to rest when Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed the Italian city would be the backdrop for their big day.

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” the mayor said in a statement.

Naturally, the guest list was packed with A-listers, including Brooks Nader, Kris Jenner, Ellie Goulding, Kim Kardashian, Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Hollywood stars like Jewel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney and Tom Brady were also there to toast the bride and groom.

