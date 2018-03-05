The Gang’s Back
Together Again: Several ‘Glee’ Cast Members Reunite After Mark Salling’s Death
Lea Michele, Darren Criss & Matthew Morrison took a post-Oscar's selfie last night.
Cast members from the show Glee have not been seen together since news broke that former cast mate Mark Salling had committed suicide. Last night, some of them reunited at a post-Oscar’s party where they all looked ecstatic to be with one another. Click through for all the details.
