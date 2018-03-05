NEWS
The Gang’s Back

Together Again: Several ‘Glee’ Cast Members Reunite After Mark Salling’s Death

March 5, 2018 15:39PM

Lea Michele, Darren Criss & Matthew Morrison took a post-Oscar's selfie last night.

Cast members from the show Glee have not been seen together since news broke that former cast mate  Mark Salling had committed suicide.  Last night, some of them reunited at a post-Oscar’s party where they all looked ecstatic to be with one another.  Click through for all the details. 

Together Again: Several ‘Glee’ Cast Members Reunite After Mark Salling’s Death

Mark, who played Puck on the hit FOX show, committed suicide on January 30th, shortly before his sentencing for possession of child pornography. 
He’s the second actor to die from the long-running series.  Cory Monteith died of a “mixed drug toxicity”, consisting of heroin and alcohol, on July 13th, 2013.
Since Mark’s passing, most of the Glee cast members have kept quiet about their thoughts on social media, including some of the show’s major stars like Lea Michele and Darren Criss.  
Last night, however, those two reunited with costar Matthew Morrison at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, where Lea shared a super happy selfie of the three of them with some other friends.
"Mini GLEE reunion last night,”she captioned the pic. Her followers went wild after she shared, exclaiming "I LOVE YOU GUYS + WE MISS GLEE” and "MY GLEEK HEART IS SHAKING.”
