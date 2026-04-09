'Utterly Unrecognizable': Leah Remini Convinces Fans She's Been 'Cloned' After Debuting 'Changed' Look in Shocking New Photos

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Leah Remini's latest selfie had fans doing a double-take. The King of Queens alum, 55, snapped a quick photo of herself in a festive white hoodie with the words "Happy Easter" in photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 7.

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Leah Remini Looked Unrecognizable to Fans in New Photos

Source: @leahremini/Instagram Leah Remini shared photos from her Easter celebrations.

"I wanted to post an Easter message yesterday, wishing everyone a very happy Easter… and then I didn’t," she began in the caption. "I literally thought to myself, this is so uninteresting," the sitcom actress continued. "And the truth is… it’s not that interesting. I’m not a Kardashian, I’m not an influencer… I’m just me, with my not-so-fancy serving tins and a slight obsession with deviled eggs." In the photo, Remini rocked a fresh face and wore her long, strawberry-blonde hair straight as she posed alongside a family member.

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Fans Reacted to Leah Remini's 'Unrecognizable' Selfie

Source: MEGA Fans suggested that Leah Remini was cloned after she looked unrecognizable in a recent photo.

Fans couldn't help but point out Remini's drastically different appearance, which most believed was due to photo filters. "Still waiting for Leah to wish us a Happy Easter because that ain’t her," one user wrote in the comments section, while another added, "I thought at first maybe this was a daughter or niece? Utterly unrecognizable." "You're beautiful how about a real pic without the filters? Be yourself for real," a third added. Others spiraled into more unsettling theories, with one user suggesting, "Leah Remini got cloned."

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Leah Remini Has Blasted Plastic Surgery Rumors

Source: MEGA Leah Remini has denied undergoing any plastic surgery procedures.

Remini, who starred on the CBS sitcom from 1998 to 2007, has strongly denied undergoing any plastic surgery procedures. In 2020, she famously clapped back at a fan who claimed her face could "barely move." "I haven't had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn't moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time," Remini wrote via X at the time. "I see that as a positive."

Leah Remini Announced Divorce in 2024

Source: MEGA Leah Remini announced that she was divorcing her husband, Angelo Pagan, after 21 years of marriage.