or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > leah remini
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Utterly Unrecognizable': Leah Remini Convinces Fans She's Been 'Cloned' After Debuting 'Changed' Look in Shocking New Photos

Photo of Leah Remini
Source: MEGA; @leahremini/Instagram

Actress Leah Remini had fans doing a double-take after looking ‘utterly unrecognizable’ in new photos, convincing them that she’d been ‘cloned.’

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 9 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Leah Remini's latest selfie had fans doing a double-take.

The King of Queens alum, 55, snapped a quick photo of herself in a festive white hoodie with the words "Happy Easter" in photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Leah Remini Looked Unrecognizable to Fans in New Photos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Leah Remini shared photos from her Easter celebrations.
Source: @leahremini/Instagram

Leah Remini shared photos from her Easter celebrations.

"I wanted to post an Easter message yesterday, wishing everyone a very happy Easter… and then I didn’t," she began in the caption.

"I literally thought to myself, this is so uninteresting," the sitcom actress continued. "And the truth is… it’s not that interesting. I’m not a Kardashian, I’m not an influencer… I’m just me, with my not-so-fancy serving tins and a slight obsession with deviled eggs."

In the photo, Remini rocked a fresh face and wore her long, strawberry-blonde hair straight as she posed alongside a family member.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Leah Remini's 'Unrecognizable' Selfie

Photo of Fans suggested that Leah Remini was cloned after she looked unrecognizable in a recent photo.
Source: MEGA

Fans suggested that Leah Remini was cloned after she looked unrecognizable in a recent photo.

Fans couldn't help but point out Remini's drastically different appearance, which most believed was due to photo filters.

"Still waiting for Leah to wish us a Happy Easter because that ain’t her," one user wrote in the comments section, while another added, "I thought at first maybe this was a daughter or niece? Utterly unrecognizable."

"You're beautiful how about a real pic without the filters? Be yourself for real," a third added.

Others spiraled into more unsettling theories, with one user suggesting, "Leah Remini got cloned."

MORE ON:
leah remini

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Leah Remini Has Blasted Plastic Surgery Rumors

Photo of Leah Remini has denied undergoing any plastic surgery procedures.
Source: MEGA

Leah Remini has denied undergoing any plastic surgery procedures.

Remini, who starred on the CBS sitcom from 1998 to 2007, has strongly denied undergoing any plastic surgery procedures.

In 2020, she famously clapped back at a fan who claimed her face could "barely move."

"I haven't had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn't moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time," Remini wrote via X at the time. "I see that as a positive."

Leah Remini Announced Divorce in 2024

Photo of Leah Remini announced that she was divorcing her husband, Angelo Pagan, after 21 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Leah Remini announced that she was divorcing her husband, Angelo Pagan, after 21 years of marriage.

The actress has undergone notable changes in recent years. Remini announced in August 2024 that she and her husband, Angelo Pagan, were divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us," she said in a statement at the time. "Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal -together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.