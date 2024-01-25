'So Dumb': Kevin James Laughs Off Viral 'King of Queens' Photo Which Was Supposed to Be 'Buried'
It came back to haunt him!
While on the Wednesday, January 24, episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, comedian Kevin James — who starred in the sitcom King of Queens from 1998-2007 — revealed the truth behind the promo photo for the show that instantly took over the internet last year.
The snap, which was turned into a popular meme, showed James smirking deviously into the camera with his hand nonchalantly in his pockets.
James recalled taking this one image among others for the shoot, sharing he was not the mastermind behind the hilarious pose.
"When you first get a sitcom, you just listen to anybody," James explained to host Jimmy Fallon. "You're just happy to be there."
He reminisced, "The photographer was just telling me to do goofy things. He was like, 'Smile now like you're s---. Now like you're shy.' I got into this position like, 'What the h--- am I doing?'"
James admitted he was not excited for the pictures to see the light of day and even asked the photographer to makes sure no one saw the now-viral still.
"Then I said, 'Well, please bury that one.' And he goes, 'Yeah, no worries. That won't come back,'" James added.
While the Mall Cop star said the meme was "so dumb," he couldn’t help but laugh at the silly sayings people attached to the snap.
One user wrote, “’I’ll take a shot if you take a shot’ Me:....” while another captioned the image, “Me when my friend posts a screenshot of our text messages on their story so everyone can see how funny I am.”
“'Did you clog the toilet again?’ Me:...” a third jokingly penned.
Elsewhere in the recent interview, James poked fun at his weight while chatting with Fallon.
“You look good, buddy,” the talk show star said.
“I went with a jacket because before I just had a T-shirt on, and I got to be honest I looked pretty heavy in it. I didn’t like it,” James, who wore an all-black ensemble, replied. “Trying to cover up a little bit.”
“I think you look good," Fallon nervously responded, to which James admitted, “I packed on like 40 pounds.”
“I had to do it for a movie,” the Grown Ups alum joked. “Ya, it’s a biopic, true story.”
He then hysterically made up a fake movie, saying, “It was about the 1920s. there was a guy named Russell Milton, who was the first little league coach that brought his team to the world series. He was close to 400 pounds, and he had to coach his team from the dugout. He couldn’t get up. All his instructions were form a seated position.”
However, Fallon caught James in his lie, noting, “I mean I know a little bit about little league. It got started in 1939, actually.”