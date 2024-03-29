Leah Remini Receives Associate's Degree From NYU at 53, Admits Scientology 'Brainwashed' Her Into Believing She Wasn't 'Smart Enough'
A proud moment!
On Thursday, March 28, Leah Remini revealed that after "three years of hard work," she received an associate's degree from NYU.
"I embarked on a terrifying journey: becoming a college student at the age of 50 after only having an 8th-grade education and spending 35 years in a totalitarian cult," the former Scientologist, 53, stated on social media, admitting throughout the experience, she had many "long nights, tears" and a desire to give up.
In the end, she pulled through, and she's now working on obtaining her bachelor's degree.
"I desperately wanted a higher education for many years but didn't move forward because I feared I was not smart enough. Even though I had managed to leave Scientology, three decades of brainwashing still gripped my mind," the King of Queens alum explained. "I feel so grateful to have gotten the support I needed from my family and friends, including my mom, my step-father George, my sisters Nicole and Shannon, my husband Angelo, and most of all, my little nugget, my daughter Sofia."
Remini also thanked her professors, fans for their inspiration and her therapist, "who provided the support and tools that prevented me from giving up early on." "I know I am in a position of privilege that has offered me the flexibility to do this," the Hollywood star shared. "But over the past three years, I've heard from thousands of people, especially women, who have decided to take the leap at an older age and get their GED or pursue a college education."
"Whether a cult used to control your life, you have a full-time job as a stay-at-home parent, or full-time job(s) outside of the home, it's never too late to continue your education and pursue what you have always wanted to achieve for yourself!" she concluded.
Remini received plenty of congratulatory reactions in the comments section of the post, with Alyssa Milano writing, "I love this for you. And I’m so proud of the woman you are."
"I love you, baby! From the sun to the moon!" gushed Chelsea Handler, while Rosie O'Donnell penned, "bravo woman 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️."
The mom-of-one left Scientology in 2013 and has been trying to expose them for their alleged toxic treatment of church members since then. Remini discussed her experience with the religion in her memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology and had other former Scientologists join her for the docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which spanned from 2016 to 2019.