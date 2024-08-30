Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán Divorcing After 21 Years of Marriage: 'We Both Changed'
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán are calling it quits.
The King of Queens alum, 54, sadly took to Instagram on Thursday, August 29, to announce the end of her longtime marriage to the entrepreneur, 56, after 21 years.
"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," the announcement began. "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us."
"We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," she added.
Despite the heartbreak, the former couple made it clear they will still very much be present in each other's lives. "But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family," the Second Act alum made clear.
Remini addressed the elephant in the room of what exactly happened between the former lovebirds, who met in 1996. "So, the big question — why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore," she wrote.
"After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different. We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate," the sitcom star, who wed Pagán in 2003, explained.
"From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments — just in a different way. We want to be as transparent as we can be here because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show, which ran for two seasons on TLC," Remini noted.
The Scientology and the Aftermath star wrapped up the shocking news on a positive note. "We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly. We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end —aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter. Love, Leah & Angelo," she concluded the post.