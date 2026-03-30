LeAnn Rimes Breaks Down in Tears During Intense Jaw Release Massage: Watch

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LeAnn Rimes had an outburst of emotion following an intense jaw massage. "Healing isn't always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn't even know we were carrying," global wellness platform Human Garage captioned a video featuring the country singer, 43, via Instagram on Sunday, March 29.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @humangarage/Instagram LeAnn Rimes burst into tears following a 'healing' jaw massage.

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LeAnn Rimes 'Healed' With Intense Jaw Massage

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes participated in a intense jaw massage that helped heal past traumas.

In the nearly 1-minute video clip, the "I Need You" singer lay in a maroon sweatsuit, one hand cradling her head, while another pair of hands massaged her jaw. "In this powerful session, @garrylineham works with @leannrimes on a deep Jaw Release," the caption detailed. "You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned." As the doctor used more force on her jaw, he asked her to "hold on" before hitting a moment of tension, sending the singer bursting into tears.

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LeAnn Rimes Hopes 'That Part of Her Life' Is Over

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes declared 'that part' of her life was over following the jaw tension exercise.

"The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress," according to the wellness platform. "When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck 'locks' to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move." As the "How Do I Live" singer calmed her sobs, the masseuse told her to repeat the words, "That part of my life is over." "That part of my life is over. Better be over," she repeated while giggling.

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LeAnn Rimes Received Mixed Response From Fans

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes drew a mixed response after her 'healing' video was shared online.

Rimes' supporters thanked her for "bringing the concepts to a wider audience," in the comments section of the post. "There’s just so much more involved with somatic emotional release than touching somewhere on the body," one person noted. "For both the therapist and the person receiving treatment. Being able to access the emotion often takes a lot of guidance. We hide things we can’t deal with." A second user agreed, adding, "I cried with her! I suffer from TMJ disorder since 2018! It’s so terrible that I’m unable to work or go out, I’m in pain everyday. Wish we had this here in France."

LeAnn Rimes Also Received Backlash

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian tied the knot in 2011.