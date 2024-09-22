'It Was Worth It': LeAnn Rimes Gushes Over Her 'Great' Husband Eddie Cibrian Years After Their Shocking Affair
LeAnn Rimes couldn’t help but gush over the life she’s built with Eddie Cibrian despite their relationship getting off to a rocky start.
In a new interview published on Saturday, September 21, the singer, 42, reflected on her romance with the actor, 51, which began after the two then-married celebs began to have an affair.
Following the news of their romance in 2009, Rimes’ marriage to Dean Sheremet came to an end and Cibrian’s ex Brandi Glanville divorced him. The musician and the Sunset Beach alum then tied the knot in an intimate 2011 ceremony.
Rimes reflected on how she and Glanville made amends over the entire situation after spending Mother's Day together in 2020.
“It takes a long time. The kids were 2 and 6 when I first met them,” she said, mentioning The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and Cibrian’s two sons, Mason Edward, 21, and Jake Austin, 17.
“They were young and it took a good three or four years to settle into things. And then, when people stopped writing crazy s--- about us, it was finally like we could just live quietly,” the “I Need You” singer explained. “People aren’t following us all the time anymore. It’s been a really long time, but it also feels like yesterday at the same time. But I think we have earned it.”
Now that they have gotten past all the drama, Rimes couldn’t help but rave about her romance with Cibrian.
“For sure [it was worth it],” Rimes said of all they went through for their love. “Obviously, there was purpose [to how they got together].”
“We have a great life,” she stated.
Elsewhere in the interview, Rimes shared how getting into the music industry at a young age affected her in the long term.
- LeAnn Rimes, 42, Shows Off Killer Body During Loved-Up Birthday Vacation With Husband Eddie Cibrian: See the Bikini Photos
- From Dramas to Wedding Bells: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes' Relationship Timeline in 13 Clicks
- Enemies No More: Brandi Glanville Praises LeAnn Rimes for Suggesting a 'Breath Coach' as She Continues Her Health Journey
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rimes noted that she only started to realize how much of childhood she missed out on when she began raising Cibrian’s boys.
“I was young,” she said of signing her first record deal at age 13. “Too young? It was just my journey, I can’t change it. Would I recommend it to anybody? No, absolutely not.”
She continued: “At the time, I didn’t think I was that young. It wasn’t until my stepsons hit those ages that I realized how young I was. It put it into perspective for me.”
The youngest Grammy winner of all time explained that though her life was full of exciting moments, it has been hard for her to reminisce on that busy period in her life.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“My life was very abnormal. I don’t remember a lot of my teens, it was such a whirlwind. I even recorded a duet with Elton John at 15,” she said.
"At the time, I was like, ‘Cool!’ and I’m looking back now like: ‘Oh my god, that was pretty amazing’. I just didn’t have the context,” she added. “There’s a part of me that wishes I had that traditional high-school experience. But I look at my stepsons going to high school, and it’s not all that, so I’m good!”
The Sun interviewed Rimes.