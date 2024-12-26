Brandi Glanville Spends Christmas With Ex Eddie Cibrian and Wife LeAnn Rimes Amid Health Crisis: Photo
Brandi Glanville’s health crisis won’t stop her from celebrating Christmas.
On Wednesday, December 25, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, spent the holiday with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, 51, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, 42, amid the Bravo star's ongoing medical issues.
In a photo from the day, the reality TV star’s face looked flushed as she posed in the back of the large brood. The mother-of-two — who shares sons Mason and Jake with Cibrian — donned a red Santa hat and a red and green sweater for the laid-back occasion.
Rimes captioned the image, “Merry everything from our crew! So grateful for all the love in our home 🏠 today! Hope everyone has had a peaceful, magical day! Now… bring on the sweatpants and a movie 🍿.”
As OK! reported, Glanville has been experiencing mysterious health problems, which has caused disfiguration in her face.
During a recent interview, the blonde beauty revealed a parasite may be responsible for the intense swelling she’s experienced lately.
"I prefer [my face] when it’s a little swollen, to be honest. When it’s only swollen on one side, it’s not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead," she said of her medical woes, noting the antibiotics she took resulted in her face caving in.
Glanville also expressed her desperation to get back to normal.
"You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be OK with it," she added. "I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes."
"Whenever I get the chills, it’s generally an infection. Then I start having the ticking in my ear, and then whatever’s in my face, moving around, started moving around again," she said of the alleged parasite. "And it starts sinking in again."
The celeb explained that doctors "don't know" if the parasite is still present, however, Glanville has been seeking help from a plastic surgeon to fix the superficial aspect of the issue.
Glanville admitted her appearance has become so shockingly different that she thinks her sons are afraid of her.
"They would try and calm me down and say I look normal and fine, but I knew better. I honestly scared them a couple times," the Bravolebrity spilled. "They were like, ‘What is happening?’ [My face] went from being like really fat and swollen to now, like, sinking in."
The medical saga has also impacted Glanville’s mental health, as she feels the need to stay out of the public eye.
"It’s hard to hide out during Christmas when everyone’s having their parties. It’s depressing. It just hurts my brain and my heart. The pain is more mental than anything, because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression," Glanville dished. "Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t. So it’s just been a really rough two years for me."