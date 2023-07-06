Brandi Glanville Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans After 'Mean Comments' About Her Looks Upset Her Kids

“Im so sick of all the mean comments. Im 50! Ive aged &now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth Ive never been in bandages,” she seethed on Twitter on Tuesday, July 4.

“I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon,” Glanville penned, referring to fellow The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. “I think she looks amazing."