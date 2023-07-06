OK Magazine
Brandi Glanville Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans After 'Mean Comments' About Her Looks Upset Her Kids

brandi pp
Source: bravo
By:

Jul. 5 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville may be looking a bit different soon.

Though the reality star claimed she’s “never” gone under the knife, she now seems ready to indulge in plastic surgery on her face, having recently been trolled over her appearance.

brandi ig
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram

“Im so sick of all the mean comments. Im 50! Ive aged &now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth Ive never been in bandages,” she seethed on Twitter on Tuesday, July 4.

“I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon,” Glanville penned, referring to fellow The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. “I think she looks amazing."

The 50-year-old — who shares sons Jake and Mason with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian — continued to detail: "I will eventually do my upper eyelids. I don’t know when because I have to have time for down time &right now luckily I don’t.”

“Also I have always been thin but over covid I gained 20 lbs thats why I looked Prego on UGT and had it sucked out,” she noted of her appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

brandiglanvillekids
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram
Though some Real Housewives fans told Glanville that she looked “great” and praised her apparent natural appearance, others took her admission as an opportunity to continue to slam her.

“Not having surgery still means you can overdo it with fillers, botox, etc.,” one critic pointed out, with another adding: “Just own up to the injections then.”

Brandi Glanville

Meanwhile, many social media users picked up on the subtle shade Glanville threw when she exposed Mellencamp for the alleged work she has had done.

“Not teddy catching a stray,” joked one, with a second adding: “Brandi is my spirit animal…she denies her own plastic surgery, while throwing Teddi under the bus on her face lift. Talk dirty to me, Brandi!”

brandi ig son
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram
Source: OK!
This wasn’t the first time Glanville has come under fire for her appearance, as she went off on trolls back in April 2022 when she was accused of having “bad plastic surgery.”

Sharing a meme at the time that read, “My GIVE A F**K is still broken, but my GO F**K YOURSELF is fully functional,” she added her own two cents in the caption, writing: “Always functional.”

However, two months later, the Bravolebrity admitted she got “a little laser liposuction on [her] FUPA [fat upper p***y area]” — even though she previously declared she didn't believe in the procedure.

