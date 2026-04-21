LeAnn Rimes Fires Back After Being Accused of Shedding Fake Tears in Viral Jaw Release Video: 'I’m Not Meryl Streep'

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LeAnn Rimes insisted the reaction she had to undergoing a jaw release treatment was anything but fake. The singer, 43, addressed haters of the viral moment during a Saturday, April 18, livestream with Human Garage founder Garry Lineham.

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'I Can Act, But I'm Not That Good'

View this post on Instagram Source: @humangarage/Instagram LeAnn Rimes underwent a procedure to relieve jaw tension.

“I’m like, ‘I can act, but I am not that good.’ I am not that good. I’m not Meryl Streep,” Rimes joked. The country artist suffered from intense tension in her jaw and said the tears fans witnessed were truthful. “That’s just real, and I feel like the older I get, and it’s been probably the last decade of my life, I feel like the more honest I can be,” she expressed. “People finally get to see me, and there’s no pretense about that.”

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LeAnn Rimes Posts Controversial Jaw Release Video

Source: @humangarage/Instagram LeAnn Rimes cried as she had her jaw tension released.

On March 29, Rimes appeared to be in pain as Lineham inserted his fingers into her mouth to relieve tension. The musician then cried out and clenched her jaw, seemingly in relief. “Say, ‘That part of my life is over,’” Lineham instructed her. “That part of my life better be over,” Rimes repeated after him. "You just don’t realize how much tension is in there.”

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Source: @humangarage/Instagram LeAnn Rimes joked about not being Meryl Streep after people accused the singer of fake crying.

Human Garage captioned their Instagram Reel, “Healing isn't always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn't even know we were carrying. 🕊️In this powerful session, @garrylineham works with @leannrimes on a deep Jaw Release. You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned. 🌊.” They continued, “The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck 'locks' to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move. 🧬.”

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Fans React to LeAnn Rimes' Viral Jaw Release Video

Source: @humangarage/Instagram The business who helped LeAnn Rimes insisted 'healing isn't always quiet.'

Fans were baffled by the viral moment and claimed Rimes' reaction didn't look authentic. “I don’t see tears,” one person wrote, while another quipped, “She’s a rly good actress.” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville criticized Rimes’ behavior during the April 2 episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast. “I just don’t know why you share that,” the reality star said, describing the treatment as “very painful.”

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Source: MEGA Fans had mixed opinions of LeAnn Rimes' jaw release video.