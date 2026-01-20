LeAnn Rimes Skips '9-1-1: Nashville' Filming to Get Blood Plasma Replacement Procedure: 'My Brain Needs Healing'

Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes is taking a beat and getting her health in check. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer, 43, skipped filming her ABC series 9-1-1: Nashville to undergo a blood plasma replacement procedure.

LeAnn Rimes Shared Her Procedure on Instagram

View this post on Instagram Source: @leannrimes/Instagram LeAnn Rimes shared a video of her health journey.

She shared with fans how her medical journey unfolded in a recent Instagram video. “If you’ve been following along on my page, you know that on my days off, you can usually find me at Next Health getting a little tune-up,” Rimes said in the clip of herself sitting in the doctor's chair, holding a very large plastic bag full of toxins.

Source: @leannrimes/Instagram LeAnn Rimes had her blood drawn during the procedure.

“So many of you had many questions about it, so I thought today, I would take you along on my little journey. So, here we go!" she squealed. As her blood was being sucked out of her arm, she explained: "So, we're pulling out my plasma from this arm, which has a very large needle in it currently." The official name of the method is Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, with Rimes further detailing the procedure in her caption.

Source: MEGA 'Think of it like an oil change for your body,' LeAnn Rimes said of the transfusion.

She noted how the needle “removes the liquid portion of blood, known as plasma, which contains proteins, antibodies, toxins, inflammatory agents, and other substances, and replaces it with fresh albumin.” The country singer said the procedure is meant to deplete harmful substances in the plasma so the "body can have a chance to recover or respond better to other treatments. Think of it like an oil change for your body.” "That’s my sludge. All my little plastic particles and mold and nastiness is coming out," she joked in the clip while holding the plastic bag of yellow toxic particles.

The Country Singer Has Suffered From Other Health Challenges in the Past

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes previously suffered from psoriasis.