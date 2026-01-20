LeAnn Rimes Skips '9-1-1: Nashville' Filming to Get Blood Plasma Replacement Procedure: 'My Brain Needs Healing'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
LeAnn Rimes is taking a beat and getting her health in check.
The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer, 43, skipped filming her ABC series 9-1-1: Nashville to undergo a blood plasma replacement procedure.
LeAnn Rimes Shared Her Procedure on Instagram
She shared with fans how her medical journey unfolded in a recent Instagram video.
“If you’ve been following along on my page, you know that on my days off, you can usually find me at Next Health getting a little tune-up,” Rimes said in the clip of herself sitting in the doctor's chair, holding a very large plastic bag full of toxins.
“So many of you had many questions about it, so I thought today, I would take you along on my little journey. So, here we go!" she squealed.
As her blood was being sucked out of her arm, she explained: "So, we're pulling out my plasma from this arm, which has a very large needle in it currently."
The official name of the method is Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, with Rimes further detailing the procedure in her caption.
She noted how the needle “removes the liquid portion of blood, known as plasma, which contains proteins, antibodies, toxins, inflammatory agents, and other substances, and replaces it with fresh albumin.”
The country singer said the procedure is meant to deplete harmful substances in the plasma so the "body can have a chance to recover or respond better to other treatments. Think of it like an oil change for your body.”
"That’s my sludge. All my little plastic particles and mold and nastiness is coming out," she joked in the clip while holding the plastic bag of yellow toxic particles.
The Country Singer Has Suffered From Other Health Challenges in the Past
Rimes also underwent another process that involved receiving a “push of stem cells."
While The Masked Singer alum had a headache and flu-like symptoms shortly after the transfusion, she still felt invigorated. “So, maybe my brain needs healing. We’re gonna ride this one out," she said.
The Grammy winner has fought several issues with her health in recent years, such as her teeth falling out and her psoriasis battle. In June 2025, Rimes unfortunately suffered a dental mishap when her mouth bridge fell out during a performance.
She took to TikTok to explain the situation, revealing she had to exit the stage to quickly pop in the dental bridge back in her mouth before returning to finish her performance. “There wasn’t a f------ thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in and sing,” she said. “So, I just ran with it.”