LeAnn Rimes Jokes About Her Assets 'Being Out' in Daring Dress at 2025 CMAs: Photos

LeAnn Rimes brought some serious star power to the 2025 Country Music Awards, hitting the Nashville red carpet in a shimmering, floor-length nude gown that mixed elegance with a little edge. The dress sparkled under the lights with soft floral detailing at the waist, while a dramatic thigh-high slit showed off just enough leg to give her look a bold, modern twist.

Rimes kept the vibe glamorous with her long blonde waves falling over her shoulders, adding an effortless touch to the sleek silhouette. Her polished-but-natural makeup and bright smile tied everything together, and her glittering heels peeked out as she struck confident poses for photographers.

Source: MEGA LeeAnn Rimes stunned in a shimmering nude gown with a thigh-high slit.

In classic Rimes fashion, she didn’t miss a chance to crack a joke about the gown’s daring cut, quipping to ET that her assets were “out” on full display. “Victoria’s [Secret] is not even pushing them up,” she added with a laugh. “It’s the corset that’s pushing them up.”

Once inside, Rimes shared how special it felt to have the big night back in Nashville. “I love that we’re having the show here in Nashville,” she told Fox News. “I love that we can bring the film and TV world to Nashville. Everybody has been super high and super supportive.” She also opened up about what she called a "full-circle moment," returning to the CMAs nearly 30 years after her first appearance. “I think this is my first award show. When I was 13 I opened,” she recalled, remembering the “big blue dress” she wore back then.

Source: MEGA The star joked that her assets were 'out' on display.

Now, three decades later, she’s celebrating the milestone in a meaningful way. “Here I am 30 years later, we’re actually revisiting Blue, 30 years of Blue is coming up this year,” she said. “We’re just about to announce shows that we are playing the Blue records.” Rimes made music history early, winning a Grammy at just 14 years old for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance with her cover of “Blue,” originally written by Bill Mack. That victory made her the youngest Grammy winner ever.

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes said she 'loves' having the show in Nashville.

Her career soared throughout the ’90s, but behind the scenes, her success also led to serious personal challenges. By 2000, she reached a breaking point and filed a lawsuit accusing her father, Wilbur Rimes, and her manager of stealing more than $7 million from her when she was still a minor. Her mother, Belinda, stepped in with investigators who later confirmed the financial misconduct.

That same year, LeAnn took legal action against her record label to regain full ownership of her early songs, videos, photos and all content created before she turned 18.

Source: MEGA The singer remembered wearing a 'big blue dress' at her first CMA appearance at age 13.