LeAnn Rimes and Husband Eddie Cibrian Make Rare Appearance at 2025 ACM Awards: Photos
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian brought serious star power to the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet.
The country icon and her actor husband stole the spotlight during the big event in Frisco, Texas, looking more in love than ever.
Rimes wowed in a strapless, nude-toned gown with a soft tulle overlay that showed off her toned legs.
The dress fit her like a glove, with delicate ruching across the bodice. She finished the look with metallic platform heels and a sparkling choker that added a touch of edge. Her long blonde hair was styled sleek and straight for a timeless, polished finish.
Meanwhile, Cibrian complemented her look in a stylish black-on-black ensemble. He wore a relaxed black suit with a silky lapel and a black crew-neck shirt underneath, keeping things modern yet sophisticated.
His slicked-back salt-and-pepper hair and shiny dress shoes completed his suave appearance.
As if her red carpet look wasn’t enough, the “How Do I Live” hitmaker also hit the stage to open the show with a throwback moment — performing her 1996 breakout hit “Blue” during a medley of country classics from the ‘60s to the 2010s. But this time, she skipped the famous yodel and went for a softer, stripped-down piano version.
For the performance, she switched into another ethereal number — a sheer white gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic billowy sleeves.
The couple’s glam night out comes just a few weeks after celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on April 22.
Rimes shared a heartfelt tribute to Cibrian on Instagram, posting throwback photos from their 2011 wedding along with a sweet caption.
“the heart knows when the search is over” - bliss. 14 years 💍 and many, many more! i’m so proud of us! i love you, always @eddiecibrian,” she wrote.
The two first met back in 2008 on the set of Lifetime’s Northern Lights, and sparks flew right away. At the time, though, both were still married to other people.
Even though they initially denied the affair rumors, by 2009, they ended their previous marriages and officially got together. They got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot the following year.
When the couple hit the 10-year mark in 2021, Cibrian opened up to ET about their bond.
"You grow as a couple. Every day, you find something else that you love about each other. It's wonderful. You have a real companion and somebody who's just there and [that you] trust with everything, they know everything. It's nice to have that,” The Cave star shared.