COUPLES LeAnn Rimes and Husband Eddie Cibrian Make Rare Appearance at 2025 ACM Awards: Photos Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, made a rare appearance at the 60th ACM Awards in Texas.

Rimes wowed in a strapless, nude-toned gown with a soft tulle overlay that showed off her toned legs. The dress fit her like a glove, with delicate ruching across the bodice. She finished the look with metallic platform heels and a sparkling choker that added a touch of edge. Her long blonde hair was styled sleek and straight for a timeless, polished finish.

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian made a rare red carpet appearance.

Meanwhile, Cibrian complemented her look in a stylish black-on-black ensemble. He wore a relaxed black suit with a silky lapel and a black crew-neck shirt underneath, keeping things modern yet sophisticated. His slicked-back salt-and-pepper hair and shiny dress shoes completed his suave appearance.

As if her red carpet look wasn’t enough, the “How Do I Live” hitmaker also hit the stage to open the show with a throwback moment — performing her 1996 breakout hit “Blue” during a medley of country classics from the ‘60s to the 2010s. But this time, she skipped the famous yodel and went for a softer, stripped-down piano version.

Source: MEGA The couple stunned at the 2025 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas.

For the performance, she switched into another ethereal number — a sheer white gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic billowy sleeves. The couple’s glam night out comes just a few weeks after celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on April 22.

Rimes shared a heartfelt tribute to Cibrian on Instagram, posting throwback photos from their 2011 wedding along with a sweet caption. “the heart knows when the search is over” - bliss. 14 years 💍 and many, many more! i’m so proud of us! i love you, always @eddiecibrian,” she wrote.

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes performed her hit 'Blue' with a modern twist.

The two first met back in 2008 on the set of Lifetime’s Northern Lights, and sparks flew right away. At the time, though, both were still married to other people. Even though they initially denied the affair rumors, by 2009, they ended their previous marriages and officially got together. They got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot the following year.

Source: MEGA The couple just celebrated 14 years of marriage in April.