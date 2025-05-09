or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Leann Rimes
OK LogoCOUPLES

LeAnn Rimes and Husband Eddie Cibrian Make Rare Appearance at 2025 ACM Awards: Photos

leann rimes eddie cibrian acm awards
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, made a rare appearance at the 60th ACM Awards in Texas.

By:

May 9 2025, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian brought serious star power to the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet.

The country icon and her actor husband stole the spotlight during the big event in Frisco, Texas, looking more in love than ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Rimes wowed in a strapless, nude-toned gown with a soft tulle overlay that showed off her toned legs.

The dress fit her like a glove, with delicate ruching across the bodice. She finished the look with metallic platform heels and a sparkling choker that added a touch of edge. Her long blonde hair was styled sleek and straight for a timeless, polished finish.

Article continues below advertisement
leann rimes eddie cibrian th anniversary
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian made a rare red carpet appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Cibrian complemented her look in a stylish black-on-black ensemble. He wore a relaxed black suit with a silky lapel and a black crew-neck shirt underneath, keeping things modern yet sophisticated.

His slicked-back salt-and-pepper hair and shiny dress shoes completed his suave appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

As if her red carpet look wasn’t enough, the “How Do I Live” hitmaker also hit the stage to open the show with a throwback moment — performing her 1996 breakout hit “Blue” during a medley of country classics from the ‘60s to the 2010s. But this time, she skipped the famous yodel and went for a softer, stripped-down piano version.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
leann rimes eddie cibrian relationship
Source: MEGA

The couple stunned at the 2025 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas.

MORE ON:
Leann Rimes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

For the performance, she switched into another ethereal number — a sheer white gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic billowy sleeves.

The couple’s glam night out comes just a few weeks after celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on April 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Rimes shared a heartfelt tribute to Cibrian on Instagram, posting throwback photos from their 2011 wedding along with a sweet caption.

“the heart knows when the search is over” - bliss. 14 years 💍 and many, many more! i’m so proud of us! i love you, always @eddiecibrian,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
leann rimes blue performance
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes performed her hit 'Blue' with a modern twist.

Article continues below advertisement

The two first met back in 2008 on the set of Lifetime’s Northern Lights, and sparks flew right away. At the time, though, both were still married to other people.

Even though they initially denied the affair rumors, by 2009, they ended their previous marriages and officially got together. They got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot the following year.

Article continues below advertisement
leann rimes eddie cibrian acm pda
Source: MEGA

The couple just celebrated 14 years of marriage in April.

When the couple hit the 10-year mark in 2021, Cibrian opened up to ET about their bond.

"You grow as a couple. Every day, you find something else that you love about each other. It's wonderful. You have a real companion and somebody who's just there and [that you] trust with everything, they know everything. It's nice to have that,” The Cave star shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.