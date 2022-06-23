OK Magazine
Fit & Almost 40! Country Star LeAnn Rimes' Sexiest Thirst Traps: Photos

leanne pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 23 2022, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

LeAnn Rimes is a Grammy Award winning country music artist known for hits like "Blue" and "Can't Fight The Moonlight".

Although she hit headlines everywhere after her 2008 affair with her current husband Eddie Cibrian, years later, she's been hard at work to put the scandal — and her highly publicized feud with Cibrian's ex-wife Brandi Glanville — behind her and move on with her music.

As she approaches her 40th birthday on August 28, Rimes continues to prove that she's still got it, from a hopeful career comeback with her new tour showcasing her album God's Work to sharing sexy snaps on Instagram.

LEANN RIMES REFUSES TO BE 'A HAS-BEEN,' SINGER PLANNING BIGGEST TOUR IN YEARS WHICH SHE'S 'HOPING WILL REIGNITE HER CAREER': SOURCE

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Leann Rimes' sexiest snapshots on Instagram.

leanne
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
The "How Do I Live" singer struck a confident pose in a barely-there, floral print dress in an Instagram snap shared on Saturday, May 21.

leanne
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
"sunny ☀️ disposition," Rimes playfully captioned a cute April photograph of herself rocking a white patterned bikini on a day out at the beach.

leanne
Source: @leannrimes/instagram

Don't forget the lime! The singer sported a broad-rimmed sun hat as she enjoyed a tropical drink straight from a coconut.

leanne
Source: @leannrimes/instagram

Rimes looked stunning and seductive in a long-sleeved black dress in a behind-the-scenes pic from a photoshoot last November. "I know how to put the cazh… (cahj…? cahjzzz…??) in 'Casual Friday!'" she teased in the caption.

leanne
Source: @leannrimes/instagram

"Beam me up…#waitingformyspaceshiptocome," she wrote next to a snap of herself in a turquoise, two-piece swimsuit while on a trip to Lake Powell in August 2021.

Source: OK!
leanne
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
The "Please Remember" artist looked gorgeous in blue as she lazed on a float in a pool in a sky blue toned one-piece.

leanne
Source: @leannrimes/instagram

"Cover me in sunshine Shower me with good times 🌞," Rimes captioned a sweet snapshot of herself rocking a bright yellow bikini while enjoying a day at the pool in May 2021.

