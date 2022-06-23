LeAnn Rimes is a Grammy Award winning country music artist known for hits like "Blue" and "Can't Fight The Moonlight".

Although she hit headlines everywhere after her 2008 affair with her current husband Eddie Cibrian, years later, she's been hard at work to put the scandal — and her highly publicized feud with Cibrian's ex-wife Brandi Glanville — behind her and move on with her music.

As she approaches her 40th birthday on August 28, Rimes continues to prove that she's still got it, from a hopeful career comeback with her new tour showcasing her album God's Work to sharing sexy snaps on Instagram.