What Is LeAnn Rimes' Net Worth? How the Country Singer Started Earning Her Millions at Age 13
LeAnn Rimes might have risen to fame at age 13 with her 1996 hit song "Blue," but these days, all she's seeing is green.
The 41-year-old country star has an impressive estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Rimes was first given a Grammy award at the young age of 14, when she won Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her cover of "Blue," which was initially a song by Bill Mack.
The career-igniting moment allowed Rimes to become the youngest person to ever take home a Grammy.
Rimes' career flourished for years as she continued to put out top-charting albums, though by 2000, she'd become yet another childhood star taken advantage of by her parents and management.
In 2000, the "How Do I Live" singer filed a lawsuit against her father, Wilbur, and her former manager, accusing the two men of stealing more than $7 million from her while she was still a minor with little to no control over her earnings.
LeAnn's mom, Belinda, had her daughter's back, as she hired two investigative accountants, who proved Wilbur and the award-winning artist's manager had, in fact, been stealing the young star's money.
That same year, LeAnn sued her record label in an effort to gain full control of the songs she'd recorded, her music videos, photos and other content she'd produced before the age of 18.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It took a long two years before the legal battle concluded, causing the then-teenager to be displayed in headlines for months.
In 2002, LeAnn tied the knot with Dean Sheremet. The pair appeared happily married until the "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer began working on the 2009 Lifetime TV movie Northern Lights with her now-husband Eddie Cibrian.
LeAnn and Eddie's relationship as costars quickly turned romantic — despite both parties having spouses at the time.
News of the affair eventually became public, resulting in divorces for both LeAnn and Eddie and their respective partners.
LeAnn's split from Dean was officially settled in 2010, and she married Eddie the following year.
In 2022, LeAnn released her album God's Work before kicking off her biggest tour in years which she'd hoped would allow her to "reignite her career," a source exclusively dished to OK! at the time, as the "I Need You" singer was eager "to get back to being known for her singing talent instead of the cheating scandal and feuding with [Cibrian's ex-wife] Brandi Glanville."