Adam Brody Thanks 'Darling' Wife Leighton Meester at 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Weeks After Couple Lost Home in Tragic L.A. Wildfires
Adam Brody took a moment to pay tribute to his wife, Leighton Meester, as he accepted his award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Nobody Wants This at the 2025 Critics' Choices Awards.
"My darling, darling, darling wife Leighton thank you for...for sharing this life with me and this journey with me," the Gossip Girl actor, 45, said on Friday, February 7. "Thank you for our family. I love you with all my heart."
As he spoke, Meester, 38, could be seen appearing to fight back tears as she blew him a kiss from the audience.
Elsewhere in his speech, he also thanked costar Kristen Bell, who was seated behind Meester.
"Thank you for your talent. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for your belief in me," he told her. "This is a Hanukkah present for you."
Brody's heartfelt speech comes only a few weeks after he and Meester tragically lost their home in the destructive wildfires in Pacific Palisades last month.
They were one of many whose homes were burned down over a matter of days as the fires raged through Southern California. Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag also lost their Pacific Palisades property, as did Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller.
"To everyone reaching out I can't thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I'll never forget them," Keleigh wrote via social media. "Community has come out stronger than I could imagine, pacific palisades I love you beyond measure you are a little slice of heaven, we will come back stronger than ever. If you're in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can."
Despite experiencing the terrible tragedy, Brody and Meester still have each other and their two children. Shortly before the fires, Brody admitted he was "living his best life" with his family by his side in a December 2024 interview.
"I have a beautiful, dreamy family life," he gushed. "I have a good work-life balance and get to spend a lot of time with my kids. I’m in that really great period of middle age where I’m old enough to have seniority and work security but also still have enough of my body to be active and do all the things I want to. I’m a lucky guy."