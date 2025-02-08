Adam Brody Thanks 'Darling' Wife Leighton Meester at 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Weeks After Couple Lost Home in Tragic L.A. Wildfires

Brody's heartfelt speech comes only a few weeks after he and Meester tragically lost their home in the destructive wildfires in Pacific Palisades last month.

They were one of many whose homes were burned down over a matter of days as the fires raged through Southern California. Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag also lost their Pacific Palisades property, as did Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller.

"To everyone reaching out I can't thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I'll never forget them," Keleigh wrote via social media. "Community has come out stronger than I could imagine, pacific palisades I love you beyond measure you are a little slice of heaven, we will come back stronger than ever. If you're in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can."