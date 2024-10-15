Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni, 20, Face Backlash for Posing Together in Another Lingerie Campaign: 'This Is So Strange'

"Family, fashion, femininity all in one empowering, stylish collection - Heidi and Leni Klum are back with the new Fall Winter campaign 😍 #intimissimi #theartofitalianlingerie," the fashion brand wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 14.

However, people were a little turned off by their bond.

One person wrote, "Am I the only one thinking this is a bit weird? ..campaign at least doen't work for me. Like who dresses up in lingerie with his mom and prances around taking pics? Don't know... I mean nothing wrong with that buy it's like not sth that makes sense in an ad, when I am looking to buy lingerie and stuff..." while another said, “I have to say this advert it’s a bit weird."

“Quite strange to do this with your mum,” someone else wrote, while a fourth user added: “This is so strange ? What kind of advert is this ???”