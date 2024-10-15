or
Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni, 20, Face Backlash for Posing Together in Another Lingerie Campaign: 'This Is So Strange'

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, 20, faced backlash for posing in a bra and underwear together.

Oct. 15 2024, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Another year, another lingerie campaign that people don't want to see!

Heidi Klum, 51, and her daughter Leni Klum, 20, faced backlash for their new campaign, which features them wearing skimpy outfits.

The mother-daughter duo flaunted the sets of underwear while promoting Intimissimi’s Fall-Winter collection.

Heidi Klum is a famous model.

"Family, fashion, femininity all in one empowering, stylish collection - Heidi and Leni Klum are back with the new Fall Winter campaign 😍 #intimissimi #theartofitalianlingerie," the fashion brand wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 14.

However, people were a little turned off by their bond.

One person wrote, "Am I the only one thinking this is a bit weird? ..campaign at least doen't work for me. Like who dresses up in lingerie with his mom and prances around taking pics? Don't know... I mean nothing wrong with that buy it's like not sth that makes sense in an ad, when I am looking to buy lingerie and stuff..." while another said, “I have to say this advert it’s a bit weird."

“Quite strange to do this with your mum,” someone else wrote, while a fourth user added: “This is so strange ? What kind of advert is this ???”

Heidi Klum and her daughter faced backlash for posing in only their bra and underwear.

However, some defended the model and her daughter. One person wrote, "Two beautiful ladies! I can't imagine why anyone would be critical of this. People have been modeling underwear forever. ❤️🌻," while another said, "Wow 😍."

“BEAUTIFUL and I dont understand the comments who say it is weird to do this with your mom. WHY? Do they eventually see the female body and lingerie as something always s3xual? Or what is the problem? I’m really curious to understand their way of thinking, because to me, this is just a mother & daugther [sic] who are like best friends LOVE IT!” a third person gushed.

Heidi Klum

Leni Klum has followed in her mom's footsteps.

This isn't the first time Heidi and Leni have collaborated together.

As OK! previously reported, they also stunned in lingerie in 2022.

The pair have worked together over the years.

"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel," Klum wrote at the time about the partnership.

"Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore 'the art of Italian lingerie,'" she continued.

