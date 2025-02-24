Heidi Klum Poses in Racy Red Lingerie for Husband Tom Kaulitz After Las Vegas Date Night: See the Stripped-Down Photo
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz had a steamy evening in their hotel room!
On Sunday, February 23, the America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram with a photo of herself in an alluring red lingerie ensemble after enjoying a date night in Las Vegas with her husband.
In the picture, which Klum, 51, credited Kaulitz, 35, for taking, the blonde beauty leaned with her back against the window of their hotel room while wearing a cleavage-baring bra, a skimpy pair of underwear, thigh-high red stockings and burgundy high heels.
Klum's comments sections are currently disabled, so fans were unable to gush over the top model beneath her drool-worthy photo.
Earlier in the evening, Klum continued to prove her desirable persona, as she strutted down the hallway of her hotel in a bedazzled black mini dress and fishnet tights.
The Germany's Next Top Model host held her black clutch and a pink martini in her hand while walking powerfully toward the camera. At one point, she even gave a little shimmy before smiling with her blonde hair down in slight waves.
In a separate upload, Klum shared a sweet selfie of her and Kaulitz, as well as a video of him rubbing her thigh.
One day prior, Klum posted an adorable video of the couple while declaring: "Thank you Universe for bringing Tom into my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Klum isn't afraid to pack on the PDA with her spouse, whom she tied the knot with in 2019.
Back in January, the former Victoria's Secret Angel event went topless while sunbathing with Kaulitz in St. Barts.
She had absolutely no shame frolicking through the sand and the ocean, as Klum was photographed letting her assets loose while holding hands with the rock star.
The mom-of-four previously admitted she has no problem being nude.
"I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, 'Mom, I have a friend coming over,'" she admitted during an interview with People in 2023.
"As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on," she assured. "But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic."
Fortunately, Kaulitz helps his wife feel confident in her body and is supportive of her choice to step out in her birthday suit.
"When he met me, he said, 'You can always also eat a little bit more.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today. When you’re a model … I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I’ve met him, I’ve just been more relaxed," she explained at the time.