Who Is Leon Brown? Learn More About 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Child Who Recently Came Out As Transgender

Being a member of Kody Brown's polygamist, Mormon family means abiding by a certain set of guidelines, but the Sister Wives lead and estranged wife Meri Brown's only child together, Leon, is making it clear they're forging their own path in life.

Last month, the 26-year-old revealed they're transgender, announcing they'll now go by Leon or Leo instead of Mariah. They'll also be using "they/them" pronouns.