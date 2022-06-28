"so here’s me," they announced, "definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that i am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them."

The TLC star, formerly known as Mariah, then reflected on the first time they knew they weren't a girl. "i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon noted, seemingly referring to their nontraditional lifestyle as part of a polygamous family, as Kody is also married to Robyn and Janelle Brown. (Sister wife Christine Brown announced in November 2021 that she was leaving her husband after more than 25 years together.)