Shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Cozy Up During St. Barts Vacation: Photos
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, had some fun in the sun during their getaway to St. Barts!
In new photos obtained by OK!, the couple was seen splashing around in the ocean and relaxing on the beach.
Scroll through the photos below to see more shots of the loved-up duo!
The 26-year-old sported a light bikini and showed off her behind in a thong bathing suit.
For his part, the actor, 50, wore dark swim trunks.
The pair have been romantically linked since August 2023.
The vacation comes after Ceretti posted about her recent adventure.
"coolest trip i ever did. 48 hours of traveling, 3 different hotel stops,15 hours of navigation on the coolest @natgeo boat, 150 meters of depth on a submersible, my first hammerhead shark (my dream shark), 3 immersions a day. 5 days total. I would do it all over again! 💙@natgeopristineseas," the star captioned a slew of photos, which documented her trip beneath the ocean.
At the time, people loved see Ceretti on her adventure.
One person wrote, "O wow!!!! That looks amazing," while another said, "Truly breathtaking! Thank you for creating such magical moments with us. Stunning, places and pictures! 😍👏."
A third person added, "Omfg that is wild!!!!!!!!! 😂."
The Instagram upload occurred one day before Ceretti was seen with her boyfriend at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, December 24. The duo, who were first linked in August 2023, dined with a group of friends, according to photos obtained by Page Six.
The Don't Look Up star and the model have been seen together in the past year, however, she wasn't in attendance at the Oscar winner's annual fundraiser for his Re:wild foundation.
She was seen at the handsome hunk's 50th birthday in November.
The bash was attended by a slew of A-listers, including Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Robin Thicke, Jamie Foxx, Paris Hilton and more. According to an insider, DiCaprio "had a family and friends dinner first, and then after was the big party.”
"He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night," the insider dished. "A lot of Leo’s old school friends were there, a lot of producers and directors."