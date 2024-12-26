Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26, Wears Skimpy Bikini During 'Coolest' Trip to Solomon Islands: Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, is quite the traveler!

In an Instagram post from December 23, the model, 26, showed off her body in a skimpy bikini while gushing about a recent getaway she went on.

"coolest trip i ever did. 48 hours of traveling, 3 different hotel stops,15 hours of navigation on the coolest @natgeo boat, 150 meters of depth on a submersible, my first hammerhead shark (my dream shark), 3 immersions a day.5 days total. I would do it all over again! 💙@natgeopristineseas," the star captioned a slew of photos, which documented her trip beneath the ocean.