Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26, Wears Skimpy Bikini During 'Coolest' Trip to Solomon Islands: Photos
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, is quite the traveler!
In an Instagram post from December 23, the model, 26, showed off her body in a skimpy bikini while gushing about a recent getaway she went on.
"coolest trip i ever did. 48 hours of traveling, 3 different hotel stops,15 hours of navigation on the coolest @natgeo boat, 150 meters of depth on a submersible, my first hammerhead shark (my dream shark), 3 immersions a day.5 days total. I would do it all over again! 💙@natgeopristineseas," the star captioned a slew of photos, which documented her trip beneath the ocean.
People took to the comments section to gush over the voyage. One person wrote, "O wow!!!! That looks amazing," while another said, "Truly breathtaking! Thank you for creating such magical moments with us. Stunning, places and pictures! 😍👏."
A third person added, "Omfg that is wild!!!!!!!!! 😂."
The post comes one day before Ceretti was seen with her boyfriend at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, December 24. The duo, who were first linked in August 2023, dined with a group of friends, according to photos obtained by Page Six.
Though Ceretti wasn't in attendance at the actor's annual fundraiser for his Re:wild foundation, she was on hand for his 50th birthday in November.
The bash was attended by a slew of A-listers, including Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Robin Thicke, Jamie Foxx, Paris Hilton and more. According to an insider, DiCaprio "had a family and friends dinner first, and then after was the big party.”
"He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night," the insider dished. "A lot of Leo’s old school friends were there, a lot of producers and directors."
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled that the Titanic star and Ceretti were engaged. However, a source shut down the hearsay, stating: “This is nothing more than an internet rumor.”
The source added that rumors that DiCaprio had proposed “come up every month.”
Though DiCaprio has never settled down, an insider told People: "She is very cute, sweet and charming. Leo seems to really like her."