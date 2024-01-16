Camila Morrone Looks Red Hot at 2024 Emmys After Avoiding Awkward Run-in With Ex Leonardo DiCaprio at Critics Choice Awards

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of Monday night's awards show, Morrone gushed over her role — which she admittedly accepted years before the series actually came to life.

"Oh my gosh, we had some obstacles. But we're here," Morrone explained. "We waited a long time. I actually booked this show like four years ago, so we had to wait for two years for the pandemic. This whole process has been very long but very rewarding."

"I'm just like bursting with joy," she expressed.