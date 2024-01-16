Camila Morrone Looks Red Hot at 2024 Emmys After Avoiding Awkward Run-in With Ex Leonardo DiCaprio at Critics Choice Awards
Is it hot in here or is it just Camila Morrone?
The 26-year-old model turned heads as she stepped onto the red carpet in a drool-worthy ensemble for the 2024 Emmys on Monday night, January 15.
Morrone — whose role of Camila Alvarez in Daisy Jones and The Six was Emmy nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology — looked breathtakingly beautiful in a body-hugging red floor-length Atelier Versace gown.
The Death Wish actress' cleavage-baring dress featured a stunning train detail, a plunging neckline and thin straps. Morrone's long brunnette locks channeled old-Hollywood glam in a loosely-curled, fully-down hairstyle.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of Monday night's awards show, Morrone gushed over her role — which she admittedly accepted years before the series actually came to life.
"Oh my gosh, we had some obstacles. But we're here," Morrone explained. "We waited a long time. I actually booked this show like four years ago, so we had to wait for two years for the pandemic. This whole process has been very long but very rewarding."
"I'm just like bursting with joy," she expressed.
Morrone's appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards comes just one night after she successfully avoided an awkward run-in with her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio at the Critics Choice Awards.
On Sunday, January 14, Morrone and DiCaprio both stepped out to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., as nominees for their respective categories, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television and Best Actor.
Neither Morrone for her role in Daisy Jones and The Six nor DiCaprio for his portrayal of Ernest Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon came out victorious at Sunday night's awards show — unless you consider the exes' non run-in a win.
Fortunately for the former flames, it's been more than a year since they called it quits on their four-year relationship in August 2022.
DiCaprio has since moved on with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, though Morrone seems to be single and focused on her acting career.
As OK! previously reported, multiple sources confirmed the Titanic star’s shocking split from Morrone more than one year ago.
Soon after, DiCaprio appeared to find a rebound in supermodel Gigi Hadid, which reportedly came as a “surprise” to Morrone when she had learned the two were “hooking up.”
As for DiCaprio’s fling with Ceretti, the pair was first linked romantically when they were seen on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara, Calif., in August 2023.