Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted In New York As Internet Roasts Him Over Camila Morrone Split
Leonardo DiCaprio was seen out and about in New York following his headline-making split with Camila Morrone. On Tuesday, August 30, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor stopped by the hot spot restaurant Il Buco mere hours after news of the split hit the press.
In photos seen here, DiCaprio rocked his signature baseball cap, t-shirt and shorts combo as the newly single man strutted down the Big Apple streets.
As OK! previously reported, the Titanic actor, who is currently 47-years-old, and the 25-years-old model, reportedly called it quits after four years together. Following the news, the internet wasted no time roasting DiCaprio for the May/December romance.
“maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you,” one Twitter user jokingly wrote as another quipped, “maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you."
“Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age,” another added while adding a video of a woman throwing a child into a fire.
“The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today,” one witty user penned while another added, “there’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking."
“3 things are certain in life: – death – taxes – leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed,” one added.
As OK! exclusively reported, prior to going their separate ways, the Academy Award winning star was allegedly planning a romantic proposal.
"Leo is excited to pull the trigger and ask Camila to marry him," an insider spilled at the time. "It's true, he's been on the fence for a while, partly because he doesn't want to jeopardize what they have and also because he's always been adamant that true love is so much more to him than a piece of paper."
Daily Mail published the photos of Leonardo DiCaprio in New York.