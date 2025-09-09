Leonardo DiCaprio's Supportive Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Attends His Movie Premiere But Skips the Red Carpet

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, supported the actor at the Monday, September 8, premiere of his latest flick, One Battle After Another. However, the model refrained from walking the red carpet with her beau or even solo at the The TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

Leonardo DiCaprio Receives Support at Movie Premiere

Source: mega Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, quietly attended the premiere of his movie 'One Battle After Another.'

In a few social media posts, the brunette beauty, 27, was seen arriving on her own while rocking a white gown that featured a high neckline and long side slit, exposing some of her body. She paired the risqué piece with black heels, silver jewelry and a slicked back bun hairstyle. DiCaprio, 50, took to the carpet in a black suit with a white shirt underneath. The two, who were first romantically linked in 2023, didn't interact while outside the venue.

The Model Admits Being Known as the Star's Girlfriend Is 'Annoying'

Victoria Ceretti was spotted supporting boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio at the 'One Battle After Another' premiere. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U8lI766wRj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 9, 2025

The couple keeps a low profile, though they were recently seen together in Italy in June for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding. While both of the stars have kept relatively mum on their romance, Ceretti touched on it in a recent interview with Vogue France. "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she confessed. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."

Source: mega Ceretti doesn't like being 'labeled' as Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend.

"So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you," she explained. The Italy native revealed she first met the Oscar winner in Milan, though she "prefers to not go into details" about their relationship. Though the Titanic lead is one of Hollywood's most notorious playboys, she's learned to not be jealous of the female attention he gets. "If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed," Ceretti spilled. "Because love protects and gives confidence."

The Stars Are 'So in Love'

Source: mega A source claimed DiCaprio's inner circle has never seen him so head over heels for a woman before.