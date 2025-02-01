COUPLES Leonardo DiCaprio 'Has Totally Integrated' Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti 'Into His Family': 'No One Has Seen Him This in Love' Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been dating since summer 2023.

Firsts can still happen at age 50! Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be experiencing true love for the very first time after spending most of his life as Hollywood's hottest bachelor.

Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly head over heels for his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

"No one has seen Leo this in love or this devoted to a woman, really ever," a source close to DiCaprio recently spilled to a news publication regarding the Titanic star and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 26, whom he's been dating since summer 2023. According to the insider, DiCaprio "has totally integrated" Ceretti "into his family."

Source: MEGA Vittoria Ceretti is a 26-year-old Italian model.

This comes as quite the surprise to The Wolf of Wall Street actor's pals, as DiCaprio usually "keeps his girlfriends a little distant from his parents, but Vittoria is completely in the mix." Ceretti — who spent her boyfriend's 50th birthday traveling on a private jet to Mexico with DiCaprio and his mom in November 2024 — is "the same with his friends' circle," the confidante noted.

"His loyalty is usually to his 'boys,' but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority over his time with his guy friends," the source explained. "He still hangs out with them, but Vittoria is usually included and if she’s not it’s because she’s off working somewhere out of town." DiCaprio's devotion to Ceretti has "been a tough pill for a lot of his friends to swallow," the insider revealed.

Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio has 'integrated' Vittoria Ceretti 'into his family,' a source said.

"They complain that he’s 'whipped' but Leo doesn’t care one bit," the confidante insisted. "He’s absolutely head over heels for Vittoria and wants her around all the time, to the point where he’s now talking about her officially moving in with him." "It’s a big shock but it does seem like Leo is finally headed towards settling down," the source concluded.

Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, has never been married.

Article continues below advertisement

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor "is happy with where things are at between them," but "doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes," the insider mentioned. Continuing to describe DiCaprio's devotion to Ceretti, the confidante said he "loves spending time with" the model and simply "doesn’t envision himself as a husband."