Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Flaunts Enviable Physique in Tiny Bikini During Vacation: Photos

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Vittoria Ceretti is soaking up the sun in style. The Italian model, who has been linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio since 2023, recently gave fans a glimpse of her tropical getaway, sharing a collection of stunning vacation photos that showcased her toned figure and breathtaking surroundings. In the snapshots posted to Instagram, Ceretti rocked a tiny yellow bikini while exploring what appeared to be a peaceful island paradise. One standout image featured the runway star posing beside massive tree roots, putting her fit physique on display as she enjoyed the sunshine. Other photos showed her walking along white-sand beaches and taking in the stunning ocean views.

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Source: @vittoria/Instagram Vittoria Ceretti shared a series of stunning vacation photos while enjoying a tropical beach getaway.

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In one image, the 28-year-old then stood beneath swaying palm trees near the shoreline, while another captured her posing at the water’s edge with turquoise waves rolling in behind her.

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A Peek Inside Her Tropical Getaway

Source: @vittoria/Instagram The model showed off her toned physique in a yellow bikini while exploring scenic oceanfront locations.

Ceretti also shared several candid moments from her adventure. One photo featured a vibrant rainbow stretching across the sky over the ocean, while another showed her smiling aboard a boat in a baseball cap and casual white T-shirt. The photo collection highlighted both the natural beauty of the destination and the model’s effortless beach style. Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments. “dream girl ✨,” one wrote. Another added, “Love love love 😍.” “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third gushed.

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DiCaprio Is Reportedly Thinking About Fatherhood

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Source: @vittoria/Instagram New reports claim Leonardo DiCaprio is seriously considering having children with Vittoria Ceretti in the near future.

The vacation post comes as new reports claim DiCaprio is seriously considering starting a family with Ceretti. “Leo has his worries about bringing kids into the world with the state it’s in. At the same time, he has always envisioned himself being a father at some point and he’s getting to the age where it’s becoming a bit of a now or never situation,” the insider told Star Magazine. “He also has his mom [Irmelin Indenbirken] in the equation,” they added. “She really wants a grandchild and he wants to give that to her but she’s in her 80s now so the time is ticking, [and Ceretti] has made it known she’d love to have a child with him.”

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Why the Couple Hasn't Taken the Next Step Yet

Source: @vittoria/Instagram Vittoria Ceretti has previously spoken about the challenges of being labeled by her relationship with a famous partner.

According to the source, timing has been one of the biggest factors holding things back. “It’s more a case of him always finding an excuse to put it off,” the inside source added to the outlet. “But his back is against the wall now and he’s saying it’s time to decide once and for all and the good news is he does seem to be leaning towards making it happen, and soon.” DiCaprio and Ceretti first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted grabbing ice cream together in the summer of 2023. Since then, the notoriously private pair have frequently been photographed together, including at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June 2025. Ceretti, who was born in Italy, has been modeling professionally since she was 14 years old and has become one of the fashion industry's most recognizable faces.

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