Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Shows Off Killer Bikini Body as She Brags About How 'Great' 2024 Was: Photos
Was 2024 Vittoria Ceretti’s best year yet?
On January 4, the girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio — who started dating the Oscar winner, 50, in the summer of 2023 — showed off her bikini body in a photo dump where she bragged about her fantastic year.
“2025, hopefully, you’ll just be an extension of how great 2024 was to me. (minus the flu I woke up with on Jan 1st),” she captioned the upload, which featured snaps of ocean views, Ceretti dancing with a pal and the model in a tight red dress.
Another still from the post was particularly eye-catching, as Ceretti, 26, posed in a pink bikini top and lace shorts by the water. The star's toned abs and stunning curves were on display in the cheeky image.
In response to the content, fans of the brunette beauty gushed over her appearance.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏❤️,” one person penned, while another added, “I love you queen!”
A third person asked: “Where is Leonardo DiCaprio⁉️,” referencing how the 2024 recap did not include any photos of the Titanic alum. Users then replied to the comment, theorizing why he was absent from the post.
“DiCaprio doesn't allow it,” someone wrote, as another claimed, “DiCaprio’s a very private person. And she's the opposite, lol.”
As OK! previously reported, though Ceretti had an amazing 2024 by DiCaprio’s side, their romance likely won’t last forever.
According to a source, DiCaprio doesn’t seem to be interested in committing to anyone anytime soon, as he "doesn’t see himself ever getting married."
Though they aren’t serious, DiCaprio “is happy with where things are at between” him and Ceretti, they claimed.
"Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes," the insider said, noting the actor "loves spending time with" the influencer he just "doesn’t envision himself as a husband."
The source’s remarks came weeks after the couple sparked engagement rumors because Ceretti was wearing a diamond on her left ring finger.
Fans then freaked out, especially because of DiCaprio’s extensive dating history.
"He hit 50 and realized that it was finally time to settle down. Lol," one person stated, while another joked, "Oh my god??? He’s making a lifelong commitment to someone over 25????"
Ceretti later confirmed the rock is something she’s had for years and it did not come from the Hollywood hunk.
Before getting romantic with Ceretti, DiCaprio had a fling with Gigi Hadid, 29, and a five-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 27.