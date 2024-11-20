Home > News > leonardo dicaprio NEWS Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Fans Think Stars Were 'Destined to Marry' as 'Dear Friends' Share a Kiss on Stage 27 Years After 'Titanic' Release Source: MEGA; dudicaspi/Instagram. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are back in action!

Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater have reunited. On Tuesday, November 19, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet joined forces at the screening of the actress' new film Lee at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles 27 years after their groundbreaking movie Titanic hit the big screen.

DiCaprio, 50, introduced his longtime friend to the stage ahead of the screening's panel, where the pals shared a kiss on the lips before embracing for a tight hug. In a video shared to Instagram, DiCaprio could be heard speaking fondly of Winslet during the introduction, stating: "Kate, my dear friend. Your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative."

"I continue to be awestruck. I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent and your passion to every single project that you create," he continued. "Without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation: the one and only Kate Winslet." The pair proceeded to pose for a photo in front of a poster promoting the film — which follows the real-life story of photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, a fashion model-turned-war correspondent for Vogue during World War II.

Winslet sweetly leaned her head on DiCaprio’s shoulder as the duo held onto on another’s arms and smiled for the picture. After photos and videos of Winslet, 49, and DiCaprio’s kiss went viral on social media, fans were left nostalgic about the former costars' on-screen chemistry in Titanic, which released almost three decades ago in 1997.

"I still think Leonardo DiCaprio was destined to marry Kate Winslet. I still believe it," one fan gushed via X (formerly named Twitter), while another was shocked, adding: "Excuse me?? He kissed his friend??" Other fans were touched by the interaction, with one writing in the comments of an Instagram video, "awww I love them so much, their friendship means the world to me." Another admitted, "I missed them so much."

DiCaprio and Winslet’s reunion came roughly one month after The Reader actress joked about the costars' infamous "floating door" scene during an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project, as people often joke Jack could have fit on the object with Rose and survived during the final moments of the Titanic film. "I thought, 'He's busting out the Titanic question and next he's gonna ask me about the door.' I absolutely knew it," Winslet quipped after being questioned by the host whether she believed there was enough room for DiCaprio's character.