Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Fans Think Stars Were 'Destined to Marry' as 'Dear Friends' Share a Kiss on Stage 27 Years After 'Titanic' Release

Photos of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Source: MEGA; dudicaspi/Instagram.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are back in action!

Nov. 20 2024, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater have reunited. On Tuesday, November 19, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet joined forces at the screening of the actress' new film Lee at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles 27 years after their groundbreaking movie Titanic hit the big screen.

leonardo dicaprio kate winslet friends kiss titanic reunion
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio introduced Kate Winslet on stage ahead of a screening of her film 'Lee.'

DiCaprio, 50, introduced his longtime friend to the stage ahead of the screening's panel, where the pals shared a kiss on the lips before embracing for a tight hug.

In a video shared to Instagram, DiCaprio could be heard speaking fondly of Winslet during the introduction, stating: "Kate, my dear friend. Your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative."

leonardo dicaprio kate winslet friends kiss titanic reunion
Source: MEGA

The 'Titanic' costars kissed on stage 27 years after their hit film's release.

"I continue to be awestruck. I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent and your passion to every single project that you create," he continued. "Without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation: the one and only Kate Winslet."

The pair proceeded to pose for a photo in front of a poster promoting the film — which follows the real-life story of photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, a fashion model-turned-war correspondent for Vogue during World War II.

leonardo dicaprio kate winslet friends kiss titanic reunion
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio made fans fall in love via their characters' on-screen romance in 'Titanic.'

leonardo dicaprio

Winslet sweetly leaned her head on DiCaprio’s shoulder as the duo held onto on another’s arms and smiled for the picture.

After photos and videos of Winslet, 49, and DiCaprio’s kiss went viral on social media, fans were left nostalgic about the former costars' on-screen chemistry in Titanic, which released almost three decades ago in 1997.

"I still think Leonardo DiCaprio was destined to marry Kate Winslet. I still believe it," one fan gushed via X (formerly named Twitter), while another was shocked, adding: "Excuse me?? He kissed his friend??"

Other fans were touched by the interaction, with one writing in the comments of an Instagram video, "awww I love them so much, their friendship means the world to me."

Another admitted, "I missed them so much."

leonardo dicaprio kate winslet friends kiss titanic reunion
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio's character dies in the film.

DiCaprio and Winslet’s reunion came roughly one month after The Reader actress joked about the costars' infamous "floating door" scene during an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project, as people often joke Jack could have fit on the object with Rose and survived during the final moments of the Titanic film.

"I thought, 'He's busting out the Titanic question and next he's gonna ask me about the door.' I absolutely knew it," Winslet quipped after being questioned by the host whether she believed there was enough room for DiCaprio's character.

Winslet previously admitted she was "miserable" when Titanic first hit theaters and made her a mega star.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," she confessed during an interview back in February. "Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things' ... and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your f------’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible."

