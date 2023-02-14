Kate Winslet Tells All: 'Titanic' Star Details Why Sex Scenes With Leonardo DiCaprio Were 'Weird'
Kate Winslet is giving some details about what it was like get intimate with pal Leonardo DiCaprio during their 2008 movie, Revolutionary Road, which was directed by her husband at the time, Sam Mendes.
“It was the element of, ‘OK my husband is over there.’ That was a bit weird,” she told The Mirror.
The actress, 47, praised the handsome hunk, 48, for being a professional while filming.
“We were actively looking for something to do together. It felt really natural. She’s my homie,” he previously gushed of their relationship. “We can push the boundaries with each other. We use the fact that we’ve been such good friends through the years to our advantage. There’s definitely a comfort level that we have between us and we challenge each other as actors."
The pair's bond was solicited when they were filming Titanic, which was released in 1997. “I feel so grateful for that friendship and it is like family. It’s one of those rare Hollywood friendships that I feel very blessed to have," the U.K. native said.
The Hollywood stars played Rose and Jack in the flick which focused on their ill-fated romance as the Titanic eventually sank.
“I did think to myself beforehand, it’s going to be hard, because you know, what if I really fancy him? And I so thought I was going to, because he is absolutely gorgeous,” she said of working alongside the actor.
But Winslet's view of DiCaprio eventually changed. “It was a real brother sister thing. We were very, very, very close and really stuck together,” she shared.
The Mare of Easttown alum admitted her friends were jealous of her working with the Oscar winner. “The closeness and the strength of the friendship that we had is something a lot of my friends envy like mad. But to me he’s just silly old Leo,” she revealed.
“Luckily, and this was the fortunate thing — we never fancied each other,” Winslet said in a 2017 interview. “I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this … be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing.”