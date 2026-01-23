Leonardo DiCaprio Refuses to Reveal Who He Was Talking to in Viral Golden Globes Clip: 'I'm Not a Rat!'

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio is keeping the mystery alive after a playful moment from the 2026 Golden Globes sent the internet into detective mode. Earlier this month, the actor went viral after cameras caught him animatedly chatting with someone across the room during a commercial break at the January 11 awards show. In the clip, DiCaprio was seen clapping, laughing and mouthing what appeared to be a playful comment tied to K-Pop, instantly sending social media into speculation mode.

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok Leonardo DiCaprio went viral after looking animated at the 2026 Golden Globes.

@goldenglobes Enjoy 30 seconds of Leonardo Dicaprio #GoldenGlobes ♬ original sound - Golden Globes - Golden Globes Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok The candid moment quickly went viral online after the Golden Globes shared the clip on social media.

Still, the Titanic star wasn’t about to give away the identity of his mystery conversation partner when asked about it by an outlet. “It was directed to a friend, but at the end of the day, who knows if this other person that I was talking to wants me to even mention their name?” DiCaprio explained. “So, as the lead character says in A Bronx Tale, I’m not a rat.”

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok Fans tried to figure out who the 'Titanic' actor was talking to.

As OK! previously reported, footage from the ceremony showed DiCaprio being especially expressive, with many viewers assuming he was poking fun at another attendee. At first, Teyana Taylor claimed she was the person DiCaprio had been chatting with. “Yes, he was talking to me! And the crazy part about it is that I’m so blacked out from that day that I want to say we might have been talking about K-pop Demon Hunters,” she recalled at the premiere of The Rip on Tuesday, January 13. “Because I was so happy when they won, because my kids loved it, so I was just jamming, and I think you caught me jamming, and that’s when we started talking about it, but I just don’t remember what he was saying.”

Source: MEGA The actor was animated during the convo.

However, Taylor later clarified that DiCaprio had actually been conversing to someone else altogether. “I was like, ‘You can’t be talking to me, were you talking to me?’ Because I already told people you was talking to me,” she admitted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So apparently he had two KPop Demon Hunter conversations that night.”

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor initially thought the actor was speaking to her.

The star didn’t hide her playful disappointment over the mix-up, joking that she felt a little “friendly jealousy” once she realized she wasn’t the unknown person. “I was like ‘Who else are you chewing your invisible gum with?’” Taylor joked, adding that even DiCaprio himself didn’t seem completely sure who he’d been chatting with.