OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Teyana Taylor
NEWS

Teyana Taylor Exposes What Leonardo DiCaprio Really Said During Viral Golden Globes Conversation

Photo of Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor revealed what Leonardo DiCaprio said during his viral moment at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Updated 11:28 a.m. ET

Teyana Taylor put Leonardo DiCaprio's personal conversation on blast.

The actress, 35, revealed what her costar really said in his viral 2026 Golden Globes interaction on Sunday, January 11.

In a video from the awards show, DiCaprio, 51, was very expressive and seemed to be mocking another attendee.

Image of Leonardo DiCaprio engaged in a hilarious conversation at the Golden Globes.
Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok

Leonardo DiCaprio engaged in a hilarious conversation at the Golden Globes.

Taylor revealed she was the one the movie star was talking to.

"Yes, he was talking to me! And the crazy part about it is that I'm so blacked out from that day that I want to say we might have been talking about K-pop Demon Hunters," she recalled at the premiere of The Rip on Tuesday, January 13. "Because I was so happy when they won, because my kids loved it, so I was just jamming, and I think you caught me jamming, and that's when we started talking about it, but I just don't remember what he was saying."

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok

A video of Leonardo DiCaprio's conversation at the Golden Globes went viral.

Image of Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe.
Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe.

Taylor, who took home her first Golden Globe for One Battle After Another, added, "I don't think I even really heard what he was saying. I was probably just laughing and had no clue what he was saying. I've seen a lipreader lady saying that he was [talking] about K-pop Demon Hunters. And I do remember jamming so hard when 'Golden' came on and we went into this whole spiel about how [my kids] Junie and Rue love it, but I didn't know that moment was being captured."

Teyana Taylor

Leonardo DiCaprio Was 'Willing to Joke Around' in Viral Golden Globes Video

Image of Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Teyana Taylor in 'One Battle After Another.'
Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok

Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Teyana Taylor in 'One Battle After Another.'

In the clip of DiCaprio that has been circulating on social media, he pointed to his costar, then to himself, as he appeared to be saying, "I was watching you with the K-pop thing."

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the Titanic star showed a "different side" of himself in the comedic moment.

“The viral clip featuring Leo is quite telling. While we know he has a good sense of humor, he appears to be mimicking someone or trying to make others laugh by behaving in an exaggerated manner,” Stanton exclusively told OK! on behalf of Covers. “We often see Leo being quite serious and professional, so this definitely shows a different side of him. The clip proves that he’s relaxed, willing to joke around, and not take himself too seriously, even though he’s aware the camera is recording.”

Nikki Glaser Mocked Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Life in Opening Monologue

Image of Nikki Glaser teased Leonardo DiCaprio's younger girlfriend at the Golden Globes.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser teased Leonardo DiCaprio's younger girlfriend at the Golden Globes.

DiCaprio's smile seemed to have disappeared when host Nikki Glaser made a joke about his much-younger girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 27.

"How good was Leo in One Battle? I mean, it's insane. So good. What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30," the comedian teased. "I mean, it's just insane."

